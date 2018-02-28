Netters see work pay off in tourney win 18U Cherry City Juniors beat Rimrock for first place

There is no replacement for constant repetitions.

That’s why playing offseason sports is to crucial to the development of high school programs across the state.

Volleyball athletes from The Dalles and Dufur, representing the 18U Cherry City Juniors Volleyball Club, won their second straight tournament championship, the latest coming in the gold bracket this past Sunday at the Prineville Tournament.

On a roster of 11, TD has 10 athletes on the squad, so it gives all-league setter Lindsi Logue a good feeling about next season’s prospects.

The Riverhawks, who lose seniors Jodi Thomasian and Kathryn Bradford, are coming off a solid campaign.

They increased win total from four to six and won more sets, jumping from 20 in 2016 to 25 last fall, ended up ranked 24th in the 5A classification and advanced to the state play-in rounds, a four-set loss to Putnam.

“With so many girls from school ball now playing travel, we are getting so much better as a team and making better connections with each other,” Logue said. “This will help next year, because trust is a big factor in the game and I think we have definitely created more trust with each other this offseason.”

Joining Logue are fellow juniors and incoming seniors Eliana Ortega and Bailey LeBreton, and the quartet of Breanna Birchfield, Audrey Synon, Kilee Hoylman, Lauryn Belanger add experience to the court as juniors next fall.

The freshman trio of Jayleen Hernandez, Anna Miller and Charlie May are the future core of Riverhawk volleyball, and Dufur junior Sydnee Byers brings her all-league pedigree to a standout group coached by Tim Logue and Shawna Ortega.

“I really love playing with this team because they’re all so hard-working and fun to be around,” Byers said. “There is a ton of talent and we work so well together.”

On the road to first place in the gold bracket, Cherry City put forth top results in pool play, with matched against the North Pacific Juniors, a Rimrock team, coached by Rosie Honl, a squad out of Redmond and a junior varsity Rimrock team.

Each match was played in two sets and the CC Juniors either split or swept with every team in their pool play bracket to garner a top seed, third overall amongst the field.

In bracket action, teams engaged in a best-of-three match to 15 points.

Cherry City dispatched of Madras in two sets to vault into a championship showdown versus the Honl-coached Rimrock squad, a team they split with during pool play.

Both teams battled back-and-forth with the CC Juniors scoring a two-set sweep to lock down a title victory, following up on a first-place outcome in silver bracket action two weeks ago in Bend.

“I have seen amazing growth just through this travel volleyball season,” Logue said. “My teammates have bonded better and made trust and the word ‘team’ come alive this season. I’m very excited for next year, I think we will do great. Our team has already talked about how we want to step it up this next school season and hopefully earn some wins and see a bigger crowd in the Pit.”

Although competitive play is done for the winter, Logue does not want to see her teammates put their volleyball gear away until next August.

Whether it is volleyball, baseball, golf or basketball, additional fundamental work is necessary to achieve successful gains down the road.

“I believe that multi-sport athletes are amazing,” Lindsi Logue added. “But, I think it’s very important to keep playing whatever sport you’re playing throughout the year, because sometimes you will play for a season and then not play again for a year or so and you have to re-train your body. By playing continuously through the year, you grow so much, skill-wise, and just as a team in general.”