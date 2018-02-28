For the Record for March 1, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday March 1, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

February 26, 3:41 p.m. – Single vehicle versus parked car, non-injury crash, East 8th and H streets. Bus driver struck a parked vehicle in the area. A report was taken.

February 26, 4:15 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 400 block of East 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Oregon State Police

February 26, 9:27 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 30 near Rowena Crest lookout. Driver slowed to avoid debris in road when a large boulder fell and broke through the sunroof. Driver was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained from the crash. A report was taken.

February 26, 11:19 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 126. Driver of vehicle one sideswiped a passing vehicle causing the second vehicle to hit the center barrier. The driver was cited for unlawful lane change. A report was taken.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to West 7th and Walnut streets Monday morning on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 3600 block of West 6th Street after a caller reported some items were stolen from the store.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 800 block of Floral Court after a victim reported some mail was stolen from her mailbox.

A first-degree burglary report was taken Monday afternoon from the 500 block of West 16th Street after a caller reported that a client’s home was broken into.

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Monday afternoon after staff reported two juvenile males were on the property after previously being told not to be in store. The juveniles were cited for second-degree criminal trespass and minor in possession of alcohol and released to their parents. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 400 block of East 12th Street Monday afternoon after a caller reported a male subject was trespassing on his property. Suspect had fled prior to arrival and a report was taken.

Police responded to West 7th and Myrtle streets Monday evening on a report of a subject walking in the lane of travel and yelling at cars as they go by. The male was contacted and warned of his conduct.

Police responded to Kramer Field early Tuesday morning after a caller reported that vehicle crashed through a fence. The collision took out some television cable wiring and there was no driver in the area. A report was taken.

Wasco County

A search and rescue report was taken Monday afternoon from Shaniko after a caller reported that toddler and some dogs were in the pond on the property. No further information was made available regarding this incident.

Oregon State Police

Richard Leon Schroeder, 34, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning in the 2600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of failure to register as a sex offender.

Regional Jail

George Lamont Stuck, 41, Redmond, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for reckless driving.

David Witter, 59, Bend, was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Christian Cage Knight, 23, Vancouver, Wash., was jailed Monday on a court commitment for two counts of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Parole & Probation

Michael James Minson, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 2200 block of West 9th Place and is accused of probation violation and violation of post-prison sanctions.