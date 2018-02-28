Teachers make their marks

The Dalles High School honored Ajay Rundell, Ty Wenzel and Leroy Tharp for their hard work and dedication put toward helping student-athletes during the past year earlier this month in a ceremony held on Feb. 16 at Kurtz Gym. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Rundell, Jose Ornelas, Spencer Honald and Tharp. Standing in the front row are, from left, Wenzel and Pedro Lopez.

“Mrs. Wenzel, I want to thank you for helping me and for guiding me through three years of stressful math,” Lopez wrote. “Even after failing, I still got through it with your patience and help. Thank you, Ms. Wenzel.”