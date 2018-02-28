Wanted: Volunteers for Outdoor Adventures

Outdoor Adventures with Military Heroes is seeking volunteers to help organize yearly hunting and fishing trips for wounded warriors, and ideas for other programs.

“We are open to anything outdoors that a veteran wants to do; whether its photography or some other kind of activity,” said Fred Coleman, a captain at Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue and president of the local nonprofit group.

“If you are a veteran, all you have to do is let us know about something you want to do, and we will do our best to make it happen.”

In mid-February, OAMH held a volunteer recruitment drive at the fire station in The Dalles that included a PowerPoint presentation about its mission and programs.

The goal, said Coleman, is to expand the reach of the organization to other areas of the state that are not already served by a similar program.

“We need more help to get there,” he said.

Currently, veterans are invited to sign up for hunting and fishing opportunities from Wasco, Hood River, Sherman, Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook counties. To qualify, men and women must be working with the Veterans’ Service Office in these counties, even if they live somewhere else.

“It can be tough to get veterans that would benefit to sign up because so many of them think they should defer to someone with a worse injury,” said Coleman. “But we really want to encourage anyone who has served to give it a try because it is really rewarding for them to be with others who have shared their experiences.”

OAMH was founded by fire fighters and law enforcement officials in 2013 to honor those who have served in one of America’s wars. Coleman is a National Guard veteran but many of the board members have not served, nor have participating volunteers.

“You really just have to want to come out and make sure our veterans have an enjoyable experience,” he said.

Coleman said five or six activities are scheduled each year, including a wild fowl or turkey hunt, salmon fishing and hunts for deer and elk.

What is needed in the way of help, he said, are people to set up camp on private properties where landowners are hosting an activity. There are sometimes three large tents that need to be erected and special hygiene accommodations need to be made if the warrior is missing limbs or has some other major disability.

“The set up and tear down for a camp is a lot more logistics and work than you think it might be,” he said.

Usually set up occurs on Friday for a weekend adventure, but Coleman said it could be done over a two-day period if that better accommodates someone’s schedule. He said four to five people make up a good crew to get things done quickly.

Volunteers can also help pack supplies to the field for disabled veterans and help spot game. There are maintenance duties to be done, such as repacking the storage trailer after an activity.

“The more the merrier,” said Hal Woods, a Marine veteran and firefighter who sits on OAMH’s board. “Lifelong friendships have been made out there.”

All volunteers must undergo a background check, which might already have been done as part of their concealed carry permit. Although volunteers are invited to hang out when warriors arrive, Coleman said they can also set up camp and then go on their merry way until it is time to tear it down.

“If you’ve only got one day, we can work with that,” he said. “If you’ve got all weekend, we can keep you busy there, too.”



He said all expenses are paid for veterans with a service-related issue who are selected to participate in an activity. Because some former military personnel don’t want to kill anything, he said OAMH is seeking to expand its offerings.

“We can go snowshoeing, arrange for photography sessions, there is really nothing that we won’t try,” said Coleman.

He said veterans who have been convicted of a felony and served their time are also welcome to take part in an activity, even if they can’t handle firearms.

The schedule for each year is set the fall before so there is plenty of time to plan and organize supplies, he said.

One thing about having a board of busy emergency responders, said Coleman, is that they know how to organize and be efficient about their operations.

“I’ve garnered a lot of knowledge and respect doing this for veterans,” he said of the learning experience from the past several years.

Some of the wounded warriors have taught him that humor can be found in the most difficult circumstances. One Army veteran who was missing a leg showed them all on the first trip how limber his prosthetic was, even turning his foot upside down, which helped set everyone at ease.

“It is really just a great thing to be part of,” Coleman said. “You get more than you give.”

He said in April, OAMH will launch its website and that will provide an online forum for people to volunteer or veterans to participate.

“Stay tuned on that one,” he said.

More information about OAMH can be found on the group’s Facebook page or by emailing Coleman at medichunter@hotmail.com.

Veterans interested in being included in a drawing for upcoming events, or people wanting to make a donation, can send mail to: Outdoor Adventures for Military Heroes, P.O. Box 9, The Dalles, Ore. 97058.