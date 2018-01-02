Christmas Tree Pick-up

The annual Christmas Tree Pickup, a community service and fundraiser for The Dalles Lions Club in partnership with The Dalles Disposal, takes place Saturday, Jan. 13. Pictured are, left to right, Lions organizer Bill Hamilton and Disposal crew members Mike Gorton, Ted Palmer and Zach Fish. Volunteers, Lions Club members and Disposal workers will collect trees from curbs in the morning. Donations for Lions are accepted.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment