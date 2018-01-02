Crosstalk: Did Haley handle UN correctly?

The “Palestine” issue has dominated politics in the Middle East throughout my lifetime, and is no closer to peaceful resolution today than it has ever been.

If you support abandoning the U.S. role as broker of a two-state, peaceful solution between Israel and the “occupied territories,” you will argue that we are on the right track.

And on one level I agree: The America/Israel coalition has never been willing to do the serious work needed to bring about a Palestinian state — for example, halting settlement construction as negotiated — and by recognizing Jerusalem as the nation’s capital the U.S. is at least being open about working on behalf of Israel.

There is no greater obstacle to peace than the question of Jerusalem, since both the “future Palestinian state” and the nation of Israel claim as the city as their capital.

By naming Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, we are knowingly rejecting a two-state solution, despite our many years of negotiations to the contrary.

Having broken so completely with past US policy, it’s no surprise that countries supporting the “two-state solution” alongside us in the past should veto this turnabout in U.S. policy.

Which brings me to the question at hand, “Did Haley handle the U.N. correctly?”

Or should I address, first, the question of morality in terms of the member nations of the U.N.?

Perhaps I should.

I have often wondered how we end up working closely with Saudi Arabia — which imprisons political dissidents and worse — by providing weapons, air logistics and information to the coalition formed to fight their war in Yemen.

More than 8,600 people have been killed and 49,000 injured since March 2015, according to the BBC, many of them in air strikes by a Saudi-led multinational coalition that backs the president.

The conflict and a blockade imposed by the coalition have also left 20 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and created the world's largest food security emergency.

I should think we would have some standards as to whom we are willing to ally ourselves with.

But this is nothing new.

Osama Bin Laden, whom we armed and supported in Afghanistan when he was fighting the Soviet Union, later perpetrated the attacks of 911.

America has willingly allied itself with a great many “bad actors” in the Middle East and continues to do so today.

To claim those countries, now voting against the US on the question of Jerusalem, are suddenly “immoral” is a bit of a red herring.

It does raise the question of who voted with the U.S. on this important question, and will be invited to attend Haley’s “friendship party?”

Eight countries recognized the value of supporting the “American pollitical agenda” and voted against the resolution: Guatemala, Honduras and Israel, to begin with. Also Togo, Palau, Nauru, Micronesia and Marshall Islands.

Togo?

Glad you asked. Togo is officially the Togolese Republic, a sovereign state in West Africa. Palau is an island country located in the Pacific Ocean, which shares a border with US supporter Micronesia as well as Indonesia and the Philippines. Not far from Togo and sharing a border with Micronesia you will also find the Republic of Marshall Islands.

An impressive coalition for the “world’s sole superpower.”

Voting to censure the U.S. decision on Jerusalem are 35 nations, which include not just the “many from countries that are guilty of horrific human rights violations” making up the U.N. but also Denmark, Finland, France, Germany and others.

To view their opposition to the U.S. declaration as “anti-democratic” or even as “anti-American” misses the point: They clearly believe the declaration could compromise peace, destabilize the region and lead to further bloodshed.

Which brings me, once again, to the question at hand: “Did Haley handle the UN correctly?

Having drawn a diplomatic “red line,” it’s refreshing to have a U.S. diplomat “take steps.”

It seems a little childish to “take our money” and go home, and not very effective, but at least our position is now clear.

— Mark Gibson