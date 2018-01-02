Letter to the Editor: Merkley was wrong

To the editor:

Senator Merkley’s comments in his recent column “I see our responsibility and mission as legislators — and the core purpose of our Constitution — as ensuring children have safe spaces, full bellies, and good health” is not in accord with any of the articles in the U.S. Constitution. It’s not even in accord with the Bill of Rights. Safe spaces, full bellies, and good health are the sole responsibility of the parents, the extended family, perhaps the church, or local charities, or maybe county governments. But Congress has not been authorized by the people with this duty or concern.

Congress are the People’s servants. They are not our custodians. If Congress would supply the people with a legal currency of gold and silver as outlined in Article One, Section 10 of the Constitution and regulate the value of that currency as outlined in Article One, Section 8, Clause 5 then I think “safe spaces, full bellies, and good health” would take care of themselves.

“Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” are, according to Thomas Jefferson, inalienable rights endowed by our creator. Let’s not forget this.

Pete Spiro

Stevenson