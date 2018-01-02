Letter to the Editor: Moving livestock

To the editor:

This is a PSA for going into the new year for those folks who maybe new to living in an area with agriculture all around them:

Occasionally a farmer needs to move livestock from one area to another and sometimes the easiest, quickest and safest way is to just run them down a county road. They are never on the road for more than a couple of minutes and usually the animals know where they are going.

Should someone be driving and come across this livestock drive, stop your vehicle and wait until the farmer has let you know it is ok to pass. Do not drive around the animals since it could panic them and cause them to bolt, possibly into you vehicle. Have some patience, show some respect and consideration and just wait it out! Thank you!

Chuck Sandoz

The Dalles