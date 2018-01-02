0

Letter to the Editor: Wells Fargo support

As of Tuesday, January 2, 2018

To the editor:

Two years ago, I suddenly and unexpectedly assumed responsibility for my finances. Unprepared and in shock I was at a loss on how to manage fiduciary obligations. The staff at The Dalles Wells Fargo branch, from tellers to management helped to guide me every step of the way.

They continue to be supportive, always accommodating and genuinely caring and extending service beyond business as usual.

Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield

The Dalles

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)