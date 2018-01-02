Letter to the Editor: Wells Fargo support

To the editor:

Two years ago, I suddenly and unexpectedly assumed responsibility for my finances. Unprepared and in shock I was at a loss on how to manage fiduciary obligations. The staff at The Dalles Wells Fargo branch, from tellers to management helped to guide me every step of the way.



They continue to be supportive, always accommodating and genuinely caring and extending service beyond business as usual.

Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield

The Dalles