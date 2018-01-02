No. 1 Huskies score Optimist Classic title

The two-time defending state champion Sherman Huskies are off to an 8-1 start and a No. 1 ranking, and head coach Gary Lewis still feels his group has yet to put an entire game together.

At the Optimist Christmas Classic in La Grande, the Huskies wrapped up a 3-0 run with a 55-33 victory over the 2A classification’s No. 11-ranked squad, Elgin, in the championship game Friday at Eastern Oregon University.

“We are off to a pretty good start with a tough schedule, but the kids understand that they have a long way to go to get to the level that we would need to be if we are going to do something in March,” Lewis said. “That is a long way down the road, but we are trying to take things one day at a time and trying to get better each day. The nice thing is that I don’t think we are close to our potential, so that’s what keeps them hungry.”

Against Council, ID., Powder Valley and Elgin, the Huskies scored 57.3 points a game, allowed 41.6 and won all three contests by an average of 12.3 points.

The 33 points allowed was the lowest of the season given up by Sherman.

“I was very pleased with our overall effort, playing back-to-back-to-back against good, quality teams, which was a good challenge for us before league play starts,” Lewis said. “We played a 2A team tonight and I thought we handled them pretty well. It was good to play three strong games.”

In Friday’s contest, Elgin led 12-6 after one quarter, but Keenan Coles had 12 points, Jacob Justesen, who earned an all-tournament team award, added nine, Luke Martin dropped seven and Treve Martin scored six points, as Sherman went on runs of 20-4 and 14-7 in the second and third quarters to take a 40-23 lead.

Ahead by double digits in the final frame, Caleb Fritts and Luke Martin hit a pair of baskets, Treve Martin posted three points, and the duo of Makoa Whitaker and Reese Blake chipped a field goal each for a 15-12 output.

Lewis said that Elgin runs a lot of on-the-ball screens, and so he had to change up the Sherman defense, going to traps coming off screens and sometimes they hedged and fought through them, with the goal of keeping them out of the paint and out on the perimeter.

Elgin (8-5 overall) had five first-quarter field goals, two 3 pointers and over the final three quarters, they managed seven baskets, one 3-pointer, and shot 5 of 7 from the line.

Brandon Howes posted 13 points, Caleb Lathrop added 12 points, and four other players totaled two points each.

“Defense takes a lot of heart to play,” Lewis said. “We have stressed that even in those off-shooting nights, which we had in two of the three games in this tournament, that our defense will keep us in games. Once you get kids believing in their defense, they never think they are out of it. We forced them into bad passes, got them out of sync and made them work on every possession. We did a very good job of forcing them to go around the perimeter.”

For the game, Sherman totaled 26 field goals and converted 3 of 10 free throws, with Justesen (13 points), Coles (12), Luke (11) and Treve Martin (11) finishing up in double digits.

Sherman (8-1) heads to Maupin for a Big Sky Conference game at 7:30 p.m. Friday against South Wasco County (2-8).

After that, the Huskies host Mitchell-Spray (2-5) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.