For the Record for January 2, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday January 2, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

December 28, 6:43 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1700 block of Mt. Hood Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

January 1, 5:38 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, West 10th and Walnut streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

December 28, 12:31 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 44000 Block of Highway 97. Vehicle crashed into a tree due to the road conditions. A crash report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

December 28, 12:08 p.m. – Crew responded to the 600 block of East 3rd Street on a report of a smell of smoke coming from an elevator. There was no smoke observed when investigating the elevator but there was a faint odor of the motor possibly burning out. Subjects were advised to keep the elevator powered off and call the repair company.

December 28, 6:46 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2100 block of West 6th Street on a propane leak. Contact was made with employees who stated they were filling a tank with propane when the knob froze and began to leak out gas. Everything was shut off prior to arrival and no leaks were observed. No problem was found.

December 29, 5:31 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1300 block of Emerson Street on a report of a fire in an electrical panel box. Nothing was showing upon arrival. Contact was made with the owner who showed the crew the panel box. Owner had put the fire out prior to units arrival with an extinguisher. It was determined that there was an electrical short going to the panel box that was causing the issue. Power to the home was shut down until an electrician could fix the problem.

December 31, 4:20 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1000 block of Oak Street on a report of a chimney fire. Nothing was showing upon arrival. Contact was made with the occupant who stated there was no chimney fire but lots of smoke coming through their pellet stove. There was no sign of irregular heat in the piping to the stove and the cause was a pellet stove malfunction.

December 31, 9:49 p.m. – Crew responded to the 5300 block of Mill Creek Road on a report of a large fire. A large bonfire was located on some property that was being attended by many people. The fire was in a safe location. Contact was made with the property owner who was counseled on the size of the fire and to call the fire station to advise that such a fire is taking place.

January 1, 8:23 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1700 block of East 12th Street on a report of an apartment fire. While heading to the call light smoke could be observed. Upon arrival at the complex two small fires could be observed through a window of one of the apartments. A window to the apartment was broken to knock down the fire. Occupant suffered minor injuries. The fire was extinguished.

The agency also responded to 10 calls for emergency medical services on Thursday, 13 on Friday, 12 on Saturday, nine on Sunday, and four on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Thursday morning after state police advised there was a weapons purchase denial at a retail store. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the city police office after a victim reported his food stamp card was stolen somewhere in The Dalles.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Thursday afternoon from West 13th and Verdant streets.

A burglary report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 1900 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported his home was broken into sometime within the last week.

A runaway report was taken Thursday evening from the 1200 block of East 10th Street.

Police responded to the Lone Pine area Thursday evening after staff from the hospital reported a male victim came in to the emergency room with a stab wound. An assault report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A runaway report was taken early Friday morning from the 2000 block of East 13th Street.

An assault report was taken early Friday morning from the in-lieu site after a victim reported a male suspect assaulted her. The incident is under investigation.

An assault report was taken Friday morning from the 3500 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported a male subject slapped her during a disagreement. The incident is under investigation.

A telephonic harassment report was taken Friday morning at the police station after a victim reported a male subject was continuing to call her after being told not to. The incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after an employee reported a suspect fled the mini-mart with unpaid merchandise.

Sherrol Dean Trent, 64, White Salmon, Wash., was arrested Friday afternoon during a traffic stop in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of driving while suspended.

Dustin Alan Colby, 36, Lyle, Wash., was arrested Friday evening in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of fourth-degree assault. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Police responded to the train tracks near West 2nd and Cherry Heights streets Saturday evening after railroad staff reported a train struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was located and was deceased. A report was taken.

A dog bite report was taken Saturday evening in the 1400 block of East 14th Street after a caller reported his grandson was bit by his dog. The dog was located and taken to the animal shelter for quarantine.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue Sunday evening on a report of a robbery. Caller reported three subjects, two males and one female, came into the store yelling. One of the suspects may have had a knife. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Samantha Rae Coons, 22, The Dalles, was arrested early Monday morning during a traffic stop in the 1400 block of West 6th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Police responded to East 12th and Quinton streets Monday afternoon after a caller reported a gravestone was located. The marble gravestone was picked up and taken to the police station for safe keeping.

Wasco County

An identity theft report was taken Thursday morning at the Sheriff’s office after a victim came in to report forged checks. The incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 3600 block of Three Mile Road after a victim reported someone impersonated a friend on social media and scammed her out of money. The incident is under investigation.

Deputy responded to the regional jail Thursday afternoon after an inmate claimed another inmate assaulted him. An assault report was taken.

An agency assist report was taken Thursday evening from the Lone Pine area after assisting city police with an assault investigation.

Joseph Walter Burgener, 41, Wamic, was arrested Friday afternoon in Wamic on a local warrant for probation violation.

Jimmy James Spino, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening at the In-Lieu site on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Justice Cole Tyler, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 2500 block of West 10th Street and is accused of menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Justin Michael Christiansen, 26, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop near East 4th and Union streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Robin Jeffrey Scott, 32, Tygh Valley, was arrested Saturday evening in Maupin on a warrant for probation violation.

Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop early Sunday morning near West 2nd and Webber streets when the subject failed to yield to the emergency vehicle and fled into Washington. The suspect was arrested by Klickitat County deputies later in the morning. A report was taken.

An informational report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 3800 block of West 10th Street.

Deputy responded to the 3100 block of Threemile Road Sunday evening after a caller reported that a man was yelling near his property. Subject was located and was voluntarily taken to the hospital for an evaluation. A report was taken.

Deputy responded to the 5300 block of Mill Creek Road early Monday morning on a report of a disturbance. Caller reported she was serving an evection notice on a tenant and the subject had a weapon and began the confrontation. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Oregon State Police

A male subject came into the state police office Thursday afternoon to update his sex offender registry. During the inquiry it was made known he had a warrant. He was cited in lieu of arrest and released. A report was taken.

Scott Steven Beaumont, 32, Spanish Fork, Utah, was arrested Friday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 110 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Gilliam County

Douglas Edward Trigg, 32, Ronan, Montana, was arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop on interstate 84, milepost 142 and is accused of probation violation. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Regional Jail

Brian Phillip Robotnik, 44, The Dalles, was booked and released Thursday on a court commitment for driving while suspended.

Parole & Probation

Otto Brandon Paulette, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Ryan Gail Mulvaney, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.