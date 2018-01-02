Sherman beats Powder Valley

To get into the tournament championship, Sherman faced off against No. 15 Powder Valley in a semifinal contest, and Luke Martin racked up a career-high 18 points to lead the Huskies to a 66-42 victory.

Sherman used runs of 23-10 and 15-5 in the first two quarters for a 38-15 halftime advantage, as Luke Martin had 12 of his points, Justesen and Coles had eight each, and Treve Martin tallied six.

On the flip side, Powder Valley had its struggles from the field with five field goals, two 3-pointers.

The Huskies added a 16-9 third-quarter spurt for a 54-24 cushion through three quarters of play, but then Powder Valley finished the game with an 18-12 fourth-quarter run.

For Powder Valley, in its eight previous games entering Thursday, they had averaged 70.8 points a game, including a season-high 98 in a blowout win over Pine Eagle.

“In the first half, we really came out and played some of our best basketball this year, both on offensively and defensively,” Lewis said. “They jumped out on us for four points early in the first quarter, but after that, we put the clamps on them.”

Overall, the Huskies hit on 29 field goals, two 3-pointers, and made good on 4 of 6 free throws.

Treve Martin totaled 16 points, Keenan Coles chipped in 12, Justesen had eight, Whitaker tacked on six and Fritts finished with four points.

“Jacob did a really nice job of distributing the ball to open people and that really helped us break it open in that first half,” Lewis said.

“It was on the defensive end where we got some easy baskets, because we got stops, got into transition and took care of the ball a little better than we have recently.”