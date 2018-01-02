Sherman girls finish at 1-2 in tournament action

Riding a six-game losing streak, the Sherman Huskies led 21-14 at the half and finished on a 24-18 second-half run to dispatch of Wallowa by a 45-32 margin for seventh-place honors during final-day girls’ basketball action at the Optimist Christmas Classic in La Grande.

In their highest scoring performance, the Huskies tallied 19 field goals as Jaelyn Justesen rattled off a career-high 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, Desiree Winslow added eight and Sammie Lepinski went off for six points.

“Desiree (Winslow) led the defense and Jaelyn (Justesen) played the middle very tough,” Sherman head coach Steve Bird said.

The Lady Huskies led 9-6 after one quarter, and in the second, Justesen rattled off six points, and Lepinski, Bri McKinney and Winslow hit a field goal apiece for a 12-8 spurt to make it a seven-point halftime lead.

Ahead 32-23 with one quarter left, Justesen had five points, Kiersten Casper broke out for all her four points to lead a 13-9 run for the final margin.

After Justesen and Winslow, Lepinski totaled six points, Nancy Ambriz added five, and both Casper and McKinney were good for four points apiece.

Jamie Johnston posted 13 points, Ashlyn Young added six and Shana Rae Tillery tacked on five points to lead Wallowa, as the team notched nine field goals and went 14 for 30 from the line.

In Thursday’s matchup against Imbler the Huskies enjoyed a 23-22 halftime lead, but the offense could not find the shots to fall in the second half, as Imbler went on a 33-9 run to seal the comeback victory.

“Imbler hit two 3-point shots late in the third quarter that made the score 37-29, but we could only manage a single field goal for the rest of the game,” Bird said.

Justesen and Savanna Orendorff combined for 15 first-half points, nine by Orendorff, Winslow added four free throws, and both Lepinski and Casper had field goals to give the Huskies their one-point halftime cushion.

Justesen, Emma Stutzman, Lepinski, McKinney and Casper, however, were held scoreless in the second half, with only Winslow and Orendorff serving as the lone scorers.

Orendorff ended up with 13 points, Winslow added nine, Justesen chipped in six and eight rebounds, and Casper and Lepinski tacked on two points apiece, for the Huskies, who had 11 field goals, one 3-pointer, and converted 9 of 20 free throws.

Imbler had 18 field goals, seven 3-pointers, and shot 12 of 20 from the line, as Caysie McGinness had 24 points, 12 from long range on four 3-pointers, and points guard Trinity McKaig added eight.

Sherman (2-6 overall) makes a trip to play No. 8 South Wasco County (7-3) at 6 p.m. Friday.