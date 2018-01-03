City nonprofit grant funds available

Nonprofit organizations are invited by the City of The Dalles to apply for grants during the month of January that will fund projects and programs that spur economic growth or provide a social benefit to the community.

The city intends to offer $25,000 from the general fund, which covers most operational costs, in small grants for a variety of local projects or programs.

“The idea is not to award it to one person or one group,” City Clerk Izetta Grossman said, adding that the city is not looking for long-term projects to continuously support, but rather one-time needs that, when fulfilled, can make a significant difference to both the organization and The Dalles community.

“Sometimes small places just need one little thing to make a difference,” Grossman said.

To be considered, applicants must be a non-profit or not for profit organization and must provide both a detailed budget and a description of how the project or program will benefit The Dalles.

If the grant is awarded, recipients will be asked to provide a report including proof that the funds were spent as indicated in the budget.

Applications will be reviewed by City Manager Julie Krueger or designee, who will make recommendations to the city council.



Approved applications will be submitted for funding through the annual budget process, with recipients being notified in March or April and funds being awarded after July 1.



This is the third year the city has limited all local grant applications to January.

“Before, there was no criteria and no objective way to make a decision when people came in during or after the budget cycle,” then interim manager Krueger told the Chronicle when the program started in late 2015.

The current process helps the council budget for needs throughout the fiscal year.

Last year, the city gave out $19,848 divided into six different grants. Recipient projects included The Dalles Farmer’s Market’s promotion of healthy food choices through vouchers and fliers, buying a commercial dishwasher for Youth Empowerment Shelter, and funding Oregon Poet Laureate Elizabeth Woody’s appearance at the American Indian Cultural Festival.

The city was able to approve all applications last year since there were so few, but if the city receives significantly more proposals this year, they may have to turn down some proposals to stay under their $25,000 cap, said Grossman.

She encourages non-profits to think about a place in their organization where a couple thousand dollars could have a significant impact, even if it’s something that would happen late in the year, as the council can hold onto applications for future consideration. Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office, 313 Court Street, The Dalles, between January 1 and January 31.

Applications are also available on the home page of the city’s website www.thedalles.org under What’s Happening.

For more information, contact city clerk Izetta Grossman at 541-296-5481 ext. 119.