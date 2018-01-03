First baby of 2018 arrives Jan. 1

The first baby of 2018, Callen Burke, was delivered at 3:17 p.m. Jan. 1 to mother Sarah Burke, 31, and father Brian Burke, 30, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles.

In honor of the first baby born in the new year, the nurses at MCMC’s First Impressions family maternity center gifted Callen’s parents with several baby-care items, including clothes and blankets.

At birth, Callen weighed 8 pounds, 4.4 ounces, measured 22 inches long and was what the MCMC First Impressions nurses called “pure handsome.”

The Burkes wanted an old Irish name for their son, and “Callen” stuck out to them during their search.

The delivery went smoothly with no complications, Callen’s parents said.

Callen is the couple’s third child and was taken home to join his siblings, 6-year-old Addison and 4-year-old Aiden, on Jan. 2.