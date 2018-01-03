No. 12 Hawks take one at Dulich Tourney

The Dalles High School went 1-2 over three days at the Vince Dulich Tournament held at Astoria High School, with the lone win coming on a Jacob Hernandez buzzer-beater against 3A Rainier in a 77-75 victory on Friday.

In that matchup, the No. 12 Riverhawks trailed late in the fourth quarter, but a few bounces went their way down the stretch to turn the tide.

Jack Bonham started the rally by hitting a layup and a foul, but he missed the free throw, and Dakota Murr grabbed the rebound and sank a 3-pointer to tie the score at 75-all.

Rainier (3-10 overall) had the ball for a final shot, and with four seconds left, Bonham stole an errant pass and made a quick pass to Hernandez, who pulled up for a floater from the free throw line and the shot rattled home for the basket and victory.

Thursday against Heritage High School, out of Vancouver, Wash., The Dalles suffered a 55-53 loss on a last-second basket by Xayvier Pitre, his only basket of the game.

Down by four points with 50 seconds left in regulation, Dalles Seufalemua made two free throws to pull the Hawks to within a 53-51 deficit.

On the ensuing possession, TD’s trapping defense forced a travel call.

Josh Nisbet then glided to the basket for a baseline layup, tying the score at 53-apiece with 24 seconds remaining.

Heritage worked the ball to Pitre, who drove down the lane and double clutched a layup with one second left, giving the Wolves a two-point lead.

Following a timeout, Dakota Murr received a pass from Dalles Seufalemua, but instead of another heroic 3-pointer, the 40-foot bank shot bounced off the rim and out.

Nisbet had 16 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals; and Murr finished with 14 points and 10 boards as the Riverhawks made 19 field goals, seven 3-pointers, and shot 8 of 11 from the line.

Hernandez added 11 points and four rebounds, Seufalemua chipped in five and Henry Lee tallied five rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Heritage (4-6) totaled 21 field goals, four 3-pointers, and went 9 of 13 from the free throw line, with Sanjeet Singh leading his team with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Travis Van Riper tacked on 16 points and nine boards, and Colin Jorgensen scored seven points.

Against Cascade in their tournament-finale Saturday, the Riverhawks held a 32-30 halftime lead, and then Cascade battled back with runs of 14-11 and 16-12 to pick up a 60-55 win.

“We had our chances late, but missed some key shots down the stretch,” TD head coach Nathan Morris said.

Hernandez posted a team-high 25 points to go with four rebounds, and Murr was good for 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Dalles hit on 22 field goals, eight 3-pointers and converted 3 of 6 free throws.

Nisbet ended up with seven points, four rebounds and five assists, and Oscar Fernandez had two points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Treyden Harris reeled off 24 points, five rebounds and five assists for the 4A Cougars (6-3), who had 20 field goals, six 3-pointers, and shot 14 of 32 from the line.

Gannon O’Brien had 14 points and six rebounds, and Harris Hoffman added eight points and seven boards.

The Dalles (6-4) is in La Grande for a non-league contest versus the No. 8-ranked 4A Tigers (5-5) at 7 p.m. tonight.

After that, the Hawks has another road matchup versus 4A Crook County (2-9) at 7 p.m. next Wednesday.