No. 8 Lady Redsides end skid with win over Echo

Playing three games in three days, the South Wasco County girls’ basketball team was put to the test in a pair of tournament games and a Saturday matchup against Echo, scoring a 1-2 record over that stretch.

At the Bouncin’ Cancer Tournament at Helix High School, the No. 8-ranked Lady Redsides lost by an 84-25 score versus No. 6-ranked and undefeated Nixyaawii and suffered another setback on Friday, 43-36, against No. 15 Griswold.

In Thursday’s game, the Golden Eagles jumped ahead 20-2 through one period, and they added a 29-6 second-quarter spurt to take a 49-8 halftime lead.

The Redsides (7-3 overall) had their best scoring output of the game in the third quarter with 15 points, but the Golden Eagles put up 26 of their own, making it a 75-23 advantage entering the fourth period.

“They are a very good team and we let them put us on our heels,” SWC head coach Lynn Cowdrey said. “We started playing tentatively on offense, which led to turnovers. It seemed like they converted every turnover into a lay-in. Even so, the girls competed well in spots and we had several good sequences where we outplayed them.”

Nixyaawii (11-0) rattled off 37 field goals, seven 3-pointers, and shot 3 of 10 from the line.

Milan Schimmel had a game-high 31 points in three quarters of action, and Mary Stewart poured in 28 points on 12 field goals, three 3-pointers.

In their lowest scoring total of the season, the Redsides managed 10 field goals, two 3-pointers, and went 3 of 13 on free throw attempts.

Madisen Davis and Allie Noland scratched across seven points each, Jade McCoy tacked on six points and Jada Myers churned out a three-point effort.

“Although the score was lopsided, we play these games to help us gauge where we are and put us in situations that show us where we need to improve,” Cowdrey added. “We want to get to the point where we’re playing at that level. That’s what we’re working toward.”

Friday against Griswold, South Wasco County could not hold on to a 15-14 halftime lead, as the Grizzlies stormed back with a 29-21 second-half run to close out a 43-36 victory.

Griswold (8-4) tallied 14 field goals, one 3-pointer, and went 14 of 29 from the line: 10 of 20 in the second half, and 9 of 17 in the fourth quarter.

Sadie Wilson notched 19 points, and the duo of Annie Wood and Charmayne Bennett added five points apiece to spearhead the Grizzly offense.

Davis had five field goals, two 3-pointer, to lead the Lady Redsides with 12 points, Abby Birman chipped in 10, Noland had six points, and the trio of Katy Delco, Ana Popchock and Myers scored two points apiece.

SWC drilled 13 field goals, five 3-pointers, and shot 5 of 10 from the line.

Struggling with a three-game losing streak entering Saturday’s showdown versus Echo, Birman and Davis combined for 26 points, and the Lady Redsides got back to their winning ways with a 57-46 triumph over Echo.

Echo (5-7) held a 26-24 halftime lead and then used a 12-10 output to go ahead 38-34 cushion, but SWC finished strong on a 23-8 run, as Myers, Davis and Birman deposited six points each, Noland converted 3 of 4 free throws, and Kyrsten Sprouse swished a jumper.

All told, SWC tallied 20 field goals, four 3-pointers, and made good on 13 of 27 free throws.

Kiana Moody cashed in six field goals, four 3-pointers (two apiece in the second and third quarters) to lead SWC with 16 points.

Birman hit for 14 points, 10 in the second half, Davis dropped 12, Myers ended up with eight and Noland scored four points.

Marti Huff paced the Cougars with 29 points, Rachel McCarty added 11 and Tylene Skillman went for four points, as the team hit 16 field goals and shot 14 of 25 from the line.

SWC hosts Sherman (2-6) at 6 p.m. on Friday for the start of Big Sky action and then heads to Fossil at 4 p.m. Saturday versus Condon-Wheeler (0-10).