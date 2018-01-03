For the Record for January 3, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday January 3, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

Personnel responded to nine calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Klickitat county dispatch reported receiving multiple 911 calls from what sounded like a child Tuesday morning, coming from the area of Seventh and Snipes. The same number had called 911 previously. The parent was spoken to and there was no emergency.

Ben Ian Frank, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Snipes and is accused of three counts of probation violation, second-degree failure to appear and post prison supervision sanction.

Kevin Ray Flowers, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Mt. Hood and is accused of probation violation.

A caller in the 600 block of West 11th Street reported Tuesday afternoon a window was broken out at her residence overnight.

A man who had been trespassed in writing from a location in the 300 block of West Third had returned Tuesday afternoon. Jerry Martin Smith, 44, The Dalles, was later arrested for second-degree criminal trespass.

Ryan Leonard Wiese Waid, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 500 block of Mt. Hood and is accused of probation violation.

A caller in the 2800 block of West Ninth Street reported Tuesday afternoon a young pit bull was allowed to run at large and was ransacking neighbors’ garbage cans after appearing to chew through a short rope that was restraining it. Its ribs are showing. The owner was warned about his dog being at large.

A caller in the 2200 block of East 13th Street reported Tuesday afternoon having an argument with his wife, who was threatening to get the shotgun. Police talked to both parties, no crime. The man left for work and was staying elsewhere that night.

A caller at West 10th and Walnut reported Tuesday evening a person was trespassing onto their property. The person was warned they would be arrested if they came on the property again.

A caller in the 900 block of East 19th reported a domestic disturbance Tuesday night, saying she and her husband were splitting and arguing over who gets what, including the dog. The man agreed to come back another time.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood reported coming out of a store Tuesday night and seeing a man looking in her car. When she approached, he walked off, looking in other cars. He was gone when police arrived.

A caller in the 2500 block of West Sixth reported Tuesday night a man was on the front lawn screaming at nothing, and a guest has complained. Police arrived and found the man singing on the lawn. The man was asked to leave the property and he did.

A caller in the 500 block of Union reported Tuesday evening the neighbor dog is outside for long periods and continuously barks. The dog owner told dispatchers the neighbor taunts the dog. Police arrived and found the dog barking, with no one around it. The owner was away and said she would be home as soon as she can to bring the dog inside.

A caller in the 400 block of Scenic reported Tuesday night laser projector Christmas lights have been shining in his house windows for the last month, from a residence three houses away. Police contacted the residence, and the owners offered to turn off the lights.

A caller in the 2700 block of West Seventh reported finding the car keys of a customer who was slurring words. Police found the man, who smelled of marijuana. He was advised he was too impaired to drive. He left on foot.

A caller in the 2100 block of West Ninth reported a man had threatened to come to her house to make sure she wasn’t with any guys.

She wanted the man to leave her alone. Police left him a voicemail telling him to stay away and that he was trespassed from her residence.

Police cited a vehicle that was parked backwards on East 14th and Oregon early Wednesday.

A caller in the 1000 block of West Eighth reported early Wednesday someone was throwing things at his tent. Dispatchers could hear an escalating argument, with another voice telling the caller to leave. Police went to the area, but no one was around.

A caller in the 1300 block of East 13th Street reported early Wednesday a drunk person was walking around banging on people’s doors and was sitting on the caller’s porch. An officer found the man, who had no shoes on, and gave him a ride home, but told him it would be the last time he did so.

Wasco County

A local man came into the sheriff’s station to hopefully deescalate a neighbor dispute. Neighbor has accused him of shooting several cats in the neighborhood and the man adamantly denies it. Logged for information.

Kayla Rose Smith, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday and is accused of probation violation.

Deputy responded to a report from a man in the 5300 block of Mill Creek Road that he is afraid to go home due to a previous incident. Deputy spoke to the man, who said he now understands landlord/tenant laws better and will be staying at his home with his wife.

Larry Alan Baskins, 50, Canby, was arrested in Rowena on Tuesday and is accused of first degree burglary and second and fourth degree assault.

An extra patrol took place near Dry Hollow School Wednesday morning as a group of students walked to school, with a route from Gateway Presbyterian Church to Dry Hollow.

Gilliam County

Mark David Borghese, 52, Arlington, was arrested Tuesday and is accused of first degree burglary and secon degree theft or possession of stolen property.

Regional Jail

Anton Anatolyevich Mironichenko, 25, Milwaukie, was transported Wednesday and jailed on a charge of probation violation.

Lewis Lavern Boling, 30, Portland, was transported Wednesday and jailed on a charge of first degree failure to appear.

Jacob Daniel Murphy, 29, Hood River, was transported Wednesday and jailed on a charge of first degree failure to appear.

Nathan William Crouch, 27, was transported Wednesday and jailed on a charge of second degree failure to appear.

Terryn Curtis Lee, 27, The Dalles, was transported Wednesday and jailed on a probation violation.