In Stitches

Volunteers at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center made 120 quilts in 2017 and provided 89 to recipients of Meals on Wheels. Quilters started last March on the project and worked until October to fulfill their mission. Pictured, left to right, with the final products are: Mildred Keller, Beth Richmond, Dianne Thomas, Sue Proffitt, Denise Patton, Francis Yuhas, Janice Helms and Teresa Labrousse. Not pictures are Mindy Bergquist and Susan Conley.

As of Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Volunteers at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center made 120 quilts in 2017 and provided 89 to recipients of Meals on Wheels.

“They loved them, they were just so appreciative,” said Mildred Keller, a member of the quilting group. She said the blankets were made with fabric donated to the center and the 21 quilts not handed out will be sold to benefit programs for seniors. Quilters started last March on the project and worked until October to fulfill their mission.

