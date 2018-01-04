Blanket drive is Saturday

The Wasco County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) will host its fifth annual Blanket Drive Saturday, Jan. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at 523 East Third Street across from Sawyer’s True Value.

This year’s donations will primarily go to The Warming Place, an emergency shelter for homeless in The Dalles, as well as to Gilliam and Sherman County Emergency Management.

MRC asks primarily for blankets but there is also a need for coats, gloves and socks; as well as travel sized toiletries like soap and shampoo.

All donated items must be clean and in good condition, either new or gently used, with no holes or stains. Donors can simply drop items off at the curb.

The Wasco County MRC is part of a nationwide network of volunteers that assist in preparing communities for emergency disaster response as well as helping communities in non-disaster times.

For more information about the blanket drive or the Wasco County MRC, contact Tanya Wray at tanyaw@ncphd.org or 541-506-2631.