County scrambles to fill codes gap

The deadline is approaching for the Mid-Columbia Council of Governments to stop providing building code services and Wasco County officials are scrambling to get another local office set up.

“We’re still trying to put all the pieces together,” said Steve Kramer, chair of the county commission for 2018.

He said Rex Turner, structural program chief for the Oregon Building Codes Division, met last week with the county board and local contractors to discuss options.

Since that time, Turner has toured a county building on the east end of town (near Les Schwab) that could become the new home for building codes.



“We are discussing some type of lease,” said Kramer.

MCCOG, a 40-year-old entity, wants to cease operations Jan. 31. Kramer said the tentative plan is to have the state running the program on Feb. 1 if a place can be found for its five employees to work.

“Our goal is to have uninterrupted service,” said Kramer. “We know we’re going to have some hiccups and some things to work through, but we’ll get there.”

However, he said nothing has been nailed down yet, so the plans could be subject to change.

“Our ultimate goal is to provide the best we can for as many as we can and that’s why we are trying to keep things local,” he said.

At a Dec. 27 listening session held by the commission, Kramer said contractors, developers and residents expressed concern that there could be long delays in plan reviews if they were done in Salem where the state codes office is located.

Four counties —Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler —have been served by MCCOG’s codes program. Kramer said each county now has to decide how to handle the transition from that agency.

“Our partners to the east are still working that out,” he said.

In November, the City of The Dalles declined to combine its planning and building code services with the county.

Kramer and other county officials wanted the two governments to purchase MCCOG’s headquarters on Kelly Avenue. They said housing all planning and building programs under the same roof would provide builders with “one stop” shopping.

Julie Krueger, city manager, told the council in November that it did not make financial sense for the city to buy the MCCOG property or pay rent to the county and ongoing maintenance of the facility.

She said MCCOG had borrowed close to $500,000 from the building codes program, in part, to construct a transportation hub on the west end of town. Krueger said a purchase would be complicated because that money would have to be paid back.

About 90 percent of building permit revenues are generated within the city, so Krueger had been hopeful that enough funding would be available to help pay for a position with the planning department to do permitting work. However, once she learned that state law prohibited the money from being used in that way, Krueger said there was no monetary value to changing the current system.

The city maintains its own planning department at city hall and utilizes the building codes program administered by MCCOG.

The city council expressed interest in negotiating with the county to combine services at some point in the future.

Another complexity in MCCOG’s dissolution is how a $3.2 million reserve in the building codes division will be split among the counties it serves. That money has been banked from fees charged to large projects, including Google development and wind farms in the area.