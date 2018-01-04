Letter to the Editor: Good neighbors

To the editor:

Just one year ago in the middle of a very severe winter, my neighborhood was challenged with a growing sense of suspicion and fear when a home was placed on the market and quickly purchased for full price by a business called Bridges to Change. Some neighbors, many who had lived near each other for almost 50 years, learned of the purchase after the fact and became fearful this transitional home would negatively affect property values and neighborhood ambiance. You see, Bridges to Change provided a home for men who are transitioning from prison to a new life of respect and productivity in the world. Under the guidance of Shelley Mead, director of housing and Ron Webber, onsite case manager, our new neighbors have maintained a clean and attractive environment, as well as a home where residents quietly go about their new life of freedom.

Neighborly gestures such as raking one another’s leaves, sharing newspapers, hanging Christmas lights and exchanging Christmas goodies have built trust and, with the new year here, our neighborhood can look forward to a continued positive future together.



Thank you Bridges to Change for being good neighbors, and Happy New Year!

Gretchen and Sean Kimsey

The Dalles