Letter to the Editor: Winter’s beauty

To the editor:

Through winters cold embrace.

It starts to take hold of this place.

As the snow begins to fall.

You start to hear its wintery call.

And with its wintery hand.

The snow begins to cover the land.

And there along the forest edge.

Just beyond the hedge.

Winter starts to take hold.

As the winds start to blow cold.

As it moves south through the night.

It continues till morninings light.

Spreading its cold wintery hand.

All across the land.

And with its blinding snow.

The tempertures drop to 32 and below.

Creating a land of snow and ice.

Making all who comes look not once, but twice.

For winter has a beauty of its own.

So enjoy it before its gone.

For it comes but once a year.

To this land we hold so dear.

Carl Ackley

The Dalles