For the Record for January 4, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday January 4, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

January 3, 5:42 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 2400 block of West 10th Street. Driver struck a deer in the area. The crash was logged.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

January 3, 2:48 p.m. – Crew responded to the 700 block of Hostetler Street on a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival a trailer was found with no smoke or fire visible contrary to the initial reports of black smoke coming from the home. Investigation determined that there was a fire on the exterior of the home under the covered porch that burned two recliners and a sofa. The fire spread to the exterior of the trailer going up the exterior wall. Neighbors and occupant of the trailer extinguished the fire with two garden hoses prior to crews arrival. No excessive heat was detected and the home was ventilated. Occupant stated he plugged in a grass trimmer to an extension cord and set it on one of the recliners and went inside briefly. When he returned the furniture was on fire.

The agency also responded to nine calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Evelyn Ann Ancheta, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning at the In-Lieu site on a warrant for parole violation and six counts of probation violation.

Animal control responded to West 2nd and Pentland streets Wednesday morning after a victim reported an owner had his dog off leash running around the area and the dog jumped on the victim’s truck causing damage. A dog at large report was taken.

An informational report was taken Wednesday morning at the police station after a victim came into to report their phone was stolen somewhere in town.

Police responded to the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road Wednesday morning after administrative staff reported a subject who was previously trespassed from school grounds returned. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 10th Street after staff reported a resident had their wallet and keys stolen.

James Claude McIntosh, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 2500 block of West 10th Street and is accused of first-degree animal abuse.

Jeana Marie Green, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 3000 block of Old Dufur Road and is accused of post-prison violations.

James Edward Wham, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 700 block of East 14th Street on a warrant for parole violation.

Police responded to a business in the 2600 block of West 6th Street Wednesday evening after state police dispatch reported a customer was denied the purchase of a weapon. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Wednesday evening from the 2600 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a male suspect fled the store with unpaid merchandise.

Wasco County

A cell phone was turned in to a deputy as he was driving Wednesday morning in the 200 block of East 10th Street. The phone was turned in to school staff.

Deputy responded to Sevenmile Hill Road Wednesday evening on a report of a traffic hazard. The debris was removed from the road.

Gilliam County

Cesar Fregoso, 25, Boardman, was arrested Wednesday morning during a traffic stop in Arlington and is accused of driving while suspended.

Parole & Probation

Tiffany Maria Barajas, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Floral Court on a warrant for probation violation and first-degree failure to appear.

Justin Wayne Martin, 27, Condon, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 2800 block of West 7th Street and is accused of probation violation.