County mails ballots

Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee reported Thursday that ballots had been mailed out for the Jan. 23 special election.

She said voters should receive them over the next several days. They should also have gotten in the mail a copy of the State of Oregon Voter’s Pamphlet, which provides information about Measure 101.

Additional copies are available at the clerk’s office, Suite 201 in the Wasco County Courthouse, 511 Washington Street.

Measure 101 asks voters to approve or reject temporary assessments crated by the Oregon Legislature to address health care funding issues.

Ballots are due back at the courthouse or Maupin City Hall by 8 p.m. on Jan. 23 and postmarks do not count.

Ballots can also be dropped off with the Hood River Elections office, regardless of residency.

Gambee encourages people to mail ballots no later than Jan 17 to ensure they are counted. The county has a 24-hour drop box located at the Fifth Street entrance of the courthouse.