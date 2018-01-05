0

Harriers survive first test

Local runners were greeted with sunny skies and 52-degree temperatures at the Freeze your Gizzards run last Saturday at Lewis and Clark Festival Park. More than 40 harriers were signed up for the 3k, 5k and 10k events.

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Friday, January 5, 2018

In late December, Mother Nature tends to work fits on all levels of athletes, but last Saturday, the more than 40 participants were greeted with blue skies and a high of 52 degrees as they duked it out in The Freeze Your Gizzard Blizzard 3k, 5k and 10k fun run/walk at Lewis and Clark Festival Park.

Juan Diego Contreras, 13, put up a respectable final marker of 12:38 on the male side, inching ahead of Emmett Gunderson, 8, 16:06.

The top-three females, Josie Gunderson, Michele Gunderson and Tina Kipper were separated by a combined 12 seconds in the 3k race, as Josie Gunderson, 6, fended off all competitors with a time of 17:17 for first place.

Michele Gunderson placed second after her 17:18, and Kipper picked up third place following her time of 17:29.

The 5k female run pitted Angela Comitini, Judy Richardson and Kendra Bettelyoun in a finish that went down to the wire, with Comitini earning top billing at 28:40, 40 seconds ahead of Richardson (29:20) and 1:05 better than Bettelyoun’s 29:45.

In the 5k male race, Quinn Rooker opened up with a mark of 22:39 to take home first place, Chad Myers garnered second place after a 24:17, and Dan Richardson was third-best in the field after a 27:25.

Kevin Paulk had the largest margin of victory in the 10k male race, finishing with a 39:04, more than 21 seconds better than the next runner, Brad Anderson (50:21), and right behind him was Bryan Mears (58:47).

Leanne Neal motored home in 53:53 to secure a winning connection in the 10k female event.

Up next is the Jumpstart Valentine’s Day River Trail 3k, 5k and 10k run/walk, which is slated for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 at Lewis and Clark Park.

Costs are $25 per person with a T-shirt, if signed on before the pre-registration deadline of Monday, Feb. 5.

On the day of, costs move to $35, and a T-shirt may still be available.

This race is open for all ages, and all District 21 elementary school kids from kindergarten-through-fifth grades can register for free.

For information or to register, email jumpstartyouthactivities@gmail.com or call 541-340-9307.

