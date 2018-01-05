Hawks score tournament win over Ashland

The Dalles split a pair of games at the Crescent Valley Tournament last weekend in Corvallis, with the victory coming on Saturday against Ashland by a 42-26 margin.

On opening night, the Lady Riverhawks fell behind 15-4 early in the fourth quarter and inched to within 48-47 late in the final period with possession of the ball.

Three straight turnovers, however, came back to hurt TD in its 54-50 loss.

“After coming out flat in the first quarter, we fought back and almost won,” TD head coach Brian Stevens said.

With North Eugene using a box and one in the triangle and two set against Riverhawk point guard Paulina Finn, senior post Jodi Thomasian took over the scoring load to get her squad back into contention.

Thomasian had 18 points, 12 rebounds, a steal, an assist and a block; and Finn registered 20 points, 12 rebounds, five steals, three assists and three blocks.

Molly Taylor pulled down 11 rebounds, had a steal and a block; Bailey LeBreton added six points and six boards; and Mercy I’aulualo chipped in three points and three rebounds.

Staked with that opening loss, the Hawks started a little slow in Saturday’s matchup versus Ashland, and then rode the hot hand of Finn, who posted 11 first-half points, to break open an 8-4 lead in a 42-26 win.

In the second half, Thomasian sank 11 consecutive free throws to give TD all the offensive push needed to come out on top.

Thomasian led the Hawks with 15 points, five rebounds and a steal and Finn tacked on 14 points, five rebounds, five steals, two blocks and an assist.

LeBreton had seven points, six boards and a pair of steals; Miller scored four points and pulled down 10 rebounds, seven coming on the offensive glass.

Kilee Hoylman ended up with three rebounds and two steals, Taylor added three rebounds and Lauryn Belanger helped in the paint with five rebounds.

Out of 10 games, three of TD’s six losses have come by six points or fewer, so they are in contention at crunch time.

“We are continuing to grow as a team,” Stevens added. “We are still young and inexperienced at a lot of positions, but you can definitely see a lot of growth from our players. We will keep at it and see where we end up at the end of the season.”

Up next, The Dalles (4-6 overall) hosts 4A La Grande (4-6) at 5 p.m. on Saturday, and then at 7 p.m. next Wednesday, takes on 4A Crook County (3-9) at Kurtz Gym.