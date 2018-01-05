For the Record for January 5, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday January 5, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to 12 calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 200 block of East 10th Street Thursday morning after school staff reported there was an adult male in the area screaming and cursing. The subject was heavily intoxicated when located. He was warned of disorderly conduct and told to move along.

Shana Marie Henry, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 3300 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and four counts of probation violation.

Police responded to the 400 bock of Mt. Hood Street Thursday afternoon after an employee reported that a previously trespassed subject was back in the store. Male suspect was cited and released for second-degree criminal trespass. A report was taken.

A burglary report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 200 block of East 14th Street after a victim reported his home was entered and had a firearm stolen.

Police responded to the 900 block of Pomona Street Thursday evening on a report of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with the involved subjects who were warned of their conduct.

Police responded to the 1500 block of West 6th Street early Friday morning after a caller reported an intoxicated subject was requesting an ambulance. The subject was contacted and advised he was a diabetic and hadn’t eaten and wanted an ambulance. Subject had an open container of alcohol in his possession and was warned of drinking in public. He was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

Wasco County

An assault report was taken Thursday evening from Mosier after a staff member reported a resident assaulted him. The incident is under investigation.

Eric Carlos Rojas, 25, Hood River, was arrested Thursday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, exit 76, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Oregon State Police

Ninrod Enoc Guardado Pena, 33, Los Angeles, Calif., was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 97 northbound, milepost 8, and is accused of providing false information to a police officer, identity theft, and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was also arrested on an out of state warrant. Narcisco Rojas Rodriguez, 39, Hawthorne, Calif., was also arrested and is accused of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Regional Jail

Jimmy Dean Looney, 29, The Dalles, was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Thursday after being arrested on a local warrant for parole violation.