Sharpshooters off to districts

Maupin natives Julie and Jason Hull and Harley Beaver won their respective events at The Dalles Elks Hoops Shoot Free Throw contest on Dec. 17 in The Dalles, and advanced to the district round, which is scheduled for this Sunday in Hermiston.

The Hull tandem, both defending Elk’s State Champions in 2017, had everything working in their favor in this year’s free throw qualifying round, with each making good on a combined 45 of 50 shots at Chenowith Elementary School.

Moving up in class to the 10-11-year old division, Jason Hull had to shoot with a 29-inch ball from 15-feet away, and he delivered a 22 for 25 performance to defeat Evan Ortega and Trey Hedges.

Ortega made just 8 of 25 shots, while Hedges was second-best with his 18 for 25.

Julie Hull, also in the 10-11 division, went unopposed in her opening-round run and hit on 23 of 25 free throws to move into this weekend’s district competition.

In the 8-9 boys’ class, Beaver, out of Dufur, hit on 12 of 25 for a district qualification.

Last April, Jason joined a group of 72 of the nation’s best free throw shooters from ages 8-13 at the National Finals in Chicago, Ill.

Of his age group, Jason was selected to shoot first and he sank 12 of 25 from 15-feet away to place 12th in a contest won by Ohio’s Colton Conkle, who swished a perfect 25 of 25 from the line.