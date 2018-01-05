Shull resigns as principal

Chenowith Elementary School Principal Anne Shull resigned effective Dec. 31 in a settlement with the school district following bullying complaints filed against her last June by three current and former teachers.

In the settlement, she will receive six months of pay, plus the district will pay her an amount equivalent to the district’s current monthly insurance contribution through June 2018.

That carries a value of $75,131, said District Superintendent Candy Armstrong.

The district also agrees not to contest any claim Shull makes for unemployment benefits.

The settlement agreement bans Shull and the district from making disparaging statements about the other to the media or in any other forum. If either side violates this agreement, the other side can make “fair comment.”

The North Wasco County School District 21 board met Thursday in executive session, and then came into open session to approve the settlement agreement.

Board chair Kathy Ursprung issued a statement for the board, saying, “We know this has been a long and difficult process for the Chenowith School community, made more difficult by the public silence required of the district to protect employee confidences in personnel matters. We believe this is a reasonable agreement that will allow all parties to move forward.”

Last June, the District 21 Education Association filed a complaint against Shull, alleging three teachers were bullied. Two complaints were from the 2016-17 school year, and the complaint said Shull targeted two teachers with “particular zeal.” The other complaint dated back to 2009.

Shull, who had been on paid administrative leave since Sept. 26, agreed to talk to the Chronicle in November and denied the allegations. Shull said then, “I feel this is retaliation for this teacher needing to resign, and retaliation from the other teacher because I reported what I saw [to police].”

Shull told police she saw a teacher slam a special needs child’s head on a desk. Police investigated but closed the case since the child did not verbalize any abuse. Shull said the boy was “nonverbalish” and was unable to articulate what happened.

The complaint also alleged Shull falsified data on performance reviews of the teacher who ultimately resigned at the end of the last school year. Individual scores that would have cumulatively equaled a higher score were instead lowered in the final score, the complaint alleged.

The complaint alleged the teacher who resigned suffered health repercussions from the bullying, including anxiety, insomnia and migraine headaches.

Shull said she did not even remember the 2009 complaint, in which a former teacher who called for an ambulance for an ill child said she was yelled at by Shull in front of others and Shull was so mad she got spittle on the teacher’s face.

Shull said she doesn’t get mad like that.

She said in November, “I’m a good principal and I have constructed a very good staff and our data shows what we are doing is working.”

In her resignation letter, dated Jan. 4, Shull began by saying she was grateful for the opportunity to work for the district for 10 years. “I know, and the data supports, that I was an effective leader that had a positive impact on the students and staff that I was responsible for over the course of the decide that I have spent here and I accomplished every task set before me.”

She said she would take her experiences from D21 “into my future administrative positions.”

Shull listed achievements she was proud of in her decade with the district, including starting a districtwide talented and gifted program that is still in use today, and was recognized as effective at the state level.

She also said that, for her work implementing a $1.2 million Women’s Equity in Education grant, she was invited to present to the then-U.S. Secretary of Education, Arne Duncan, on the program’s success and progress in 2010.

When she became principal at Chenowith in 2010, the school was performing in the lowest 15 percent of schools in the state. Shull said her proudest moment was when a state official said students were showing “exponential growth” under Shull’s leadership.

Schools are ranked from a one to a five. Chenowith started at a one, and had reached the equivalent of a four during Shull’s tenure, she said in her resignation letter.

Shull said when she arrived, the staff had “extremely low” morale, but now they are working as a team. “When I left in September they believed in themselves! They know they are effective, they know what they are doing is working and they have worked hard to create and implement the systems and programs that are in place to meet the needs of the Chenowith students.”

She said the teachers “know and believe that every child and family of CES is worth it. Please continue to support them. Please check in with them and talk with them and ask them what they need to continue to feel supported in the important work that they are doing. The staff at Chenowith is by far one of the most amazing, talented, passionate and dedicated groups of people that I have ever had the privilege to work alongside.”

She wrote, “I admit that this is not how I saw my career with North Wasco concluding, but I appreciate every opportunity and lesson that I have experienced over the past 10 years.”

She added, “I admit I made my fair share of mistakes, but I assure you that every single one of them has been reflected upon and a lesson for improvement in the future has been gained.”

She said she trusted that the foundations she laid would allow the next principal “to do even bigger, better and greater things for the students! This is the legacy that I hope I leave behind.”