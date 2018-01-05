TD man accused of strangling cat

An 18-year-old was jailed Wednesday on a charge of first-degree animal abuse (a misdemeanor) and is accused of strangling a cat, according to police.

James Claude McIntosh was arrested in the 2500 block of West 10th Street Wednesday and was released Thursday.

First-degree animal abuse is when a person cruelly causes the death of an animal.

He was living in a non-familial residence, said The Dalles Police Capt. Jamie Carrico. He had gone out of town in mid-December and about three days later, the cat owner realized she hadn’t seen the cat in a few days, Carrico said.

“She looked everywhere and found the cat under the suspects bed, deceased,” Carrico said.

She took the cat, named Mitsy, to a veterinarian, who “determined the cause of death to be possibly strangulation,” he said.

During an interview with McIntosh, law enforcement made the determination that the cat had been killed, Carrico said. He was then arrested.

The attack on the cat was unprovoked, he said. There were no indications that he had previously mistreated the cat.

Carrico did not know how long McIntosh has lived at the residence where the incident occurred. McIntosh has no criminal history according to in-house records at the police department.

McIntosh is enrolled as a student in District 21, he said.