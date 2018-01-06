Beeson earns a spot on 1A all-state squad

Nothing compares to the unbreakable bond between sisters.

As an unproven freshman, Dufur’s Chloe Beeson had a front row seat during the volleyball team’s state runner-up run in 2014, and she also had a chance to soak in as much as she could from her older sister, Montana Ferres.

Now the duo has something else to share with each other — being named an all-state athlete.

Beeson picked up third-team all-state recognition for her play last fall, adding her name to an impressive list of former Ranger standouts Sydney Reed, Tianna Ellis, Taylor Darden, and Ferres.

Those players had pivotal roles in her development, hustle and work ethic, from second-team all-league in her sophomore year and a first-team award as a junior, up to first-team all-league and Player of the Year honors.

“Throughout that one year, I learned so much from her,” Beeson said of Ferres. “She gave me advice on what I should work on and how to stay mentally tough. I would watch her practices, even when she was in middle school, and even back then, she would teach me the basics and would help me work on my skills. I am very grateful to have played with Montana and the other wonderful young women that I have been on the team with. She started my love of volleyball.”

With the loss of Reed, a second-team all-state setter, it was unknown if Beeson could sustain those numbers, but she found a groove with newcomer Trinity Blake.

In her 24 matches played, Beeson slammed down 159 kills, and had 33 blocks, 32 aces and 15 assists to go along with her team-leading 200 digs.

On a roster with seven sophomores, two juniors, a freshman and three seniors, the Lady Rangers won 13 matches, finished second in the district playoffs and advanced to state sub-round action.

Coaches from across the state took notice and voted Beeson onto the all-state list.

“To be recognized by coaches has been very rewarding to me,” Beeson said. “It gives me more confidence in myself and proves to me how much of my work and dedication has really paid off. I would have to say that my playing style is hard, I stayed dedicated and played with pride every time that I stepped on the court, whether it’s practice or a game. I always go 110-percent and try to make sure that I am performing the correct movements each time I play.”

As a sophomore, Beeson totaled 90 aces, 182 kills, 17 blocks and 75 digs to pick up second-team all-league, and those numbers nearly doubled in her junior year, where she displayed more athleticism for acrobatic hits and blocks and added a more powerful serve to help the Lady Rangers vault into the postseason.

Beeson led the team in kills and aces with 279 kills and 135 aces for her junior season, and those 279 kills came on 865 swings, with 144 errors. She served at an 85-percent clip with 135 aces and 63 errors on 417 tries.

In her passing game, Beeson logged 267 perfect passes, 502 good passes and totaled 107 digs and a team-leading 41 blocks.

Beeson played under head coaches Kelly Darden, Jody Weaver and Kristin Whitley over the course of her four-year career, and even through constant change, she has consistently put up solid numbers and the team remained one of the marquee programs across the 1A landscape, with a 74-40 overall record and a 36-5 mark in league action over that span.

“The Dufur Ranger volleyball program has been able to stay on top for so long over the last few decades because of the coaching staff and the athletes,” Beeson said.

“Every athlete that has stepped on that court has grown in every aspect. All of the Ranger athletes have pushed themselves and each other to improve on their skills.

“Although skill level and work ethic are not the only reasons for such success,” she added.

Previous to taking the reins as the varsity coach this past fall, Whitley saw some glimpses of Beeson’s skill set, but there is no replacement for witnessing her overall game first-hand.

In pressure moments, on the big stage, with everything on the line, Beeson gave everything she had in her final act.

“This is a very deserving sendoff for Chloe,” Whitely said. “Her hard work and dedication in both practices and matches was impressive to me, but it is a higher honor that other 1A coaches noticed and appreciated her prowess on the court.

“Chloe was an excellent upperclassman example to her younger teammates, and this award will serve as a good example to future Ranger teams about where high levels of hard work can take them.”

While the curtain closes on her high school volleyball career, Beeson is not done with a sport that has provided her with so many life lessons.

Back in November, Beeson went through practice with the Clackamas Community College volleyball squad and secured a spot on the roster.

She begins practice during the summer, and will balance those sessions with classes geared toward a degree in education and her long-term goal of becoming a teacher.

Now her sister, mother, Britt, father, Dave, and her grandparents, Henry and Kathy Beeson, will continue cheering wildly in the stands, as Chloe steps up in class for the collegiate game.

“Family is the most important aspect in my life. My family means everything to me,” Chloe said. “My mom, my dad, my sister, and my grandparents have encouraged me, cheered for me and have always believed in me. They would encourage me and give me the confidence to keep going, even if I felt like giving up.

“I cannot thank them enough for all their love, help, dedication, and support. None of this would be possible without them right there beside me. I am so grateful to have them in my life and they mean the world to me.”