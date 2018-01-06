CGCC seeks input on housing study

Current and prospective students at Columbia Gorge Community College, as well as parents and community members, are invited to participate in a “housing feasibility study.”

“Responses will have an important role in helping the college decide whether to proceed with campus housing,” said Dan Spatz, community outreach manager for the college.

The survey is designed to assess the potential demand for affordable on-campus student housing.

People wanting to participate are invited to visit CGCC’s website, www.cgcc.edu, or look for the ad that runs today, Jan. 7, in The Dalles Chronicle, Jan 10 in the Goldendale Sentinel, and Jan. 11 in the White Salmon Enterprise.

The ad includes a digital link to the online survey, accessible with your cell phone camera. The survey closes Jan. 19 and incentives are offered to those who complete it. Results will be presented to the college board in March.

The Dalles City Council voted in November to contribute $30,000 toward the study, which is being undertaken by a private consultant.

Spatz said the city council supports the study because the council recognized the important connection between a skilled workforce and the community’s economic vitality.

It’s no secret that the Columbia Gorge has a shortage of affordable housing, he said. The high cost and low supply of rental housing poses challenges throughout the region. Understanding how the shortage affects current and prospective students at CGCC will help the institution plan to address this critical challenge, said Spatz.

While campus housing would primarily service students, college staff and faculty, other sectors of the community might also benefit, such as farmworkers and firefighters.

Investment in housing would, in turn, leverage funding allocated by the Oregon Legislature to build a skills training center on campus, said Spatz.