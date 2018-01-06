Letter to the Editor: Outstanding care

To the editor:

On the morning of Dec. 20, I experienced excruciating stomach pains. My wife Donny took me to Mid- Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles and I was soon admitted to the emergency room for what turned out to be a life-threatening and potentially fatal health crisis.

Of course we were both concerned when we found out that the diagnosis was an internal hernia along with a bowel blockage. Soon after receiving pain killing medicine, I was able to relax somewhat and I started to think about what the next step would be to relieve me of the problems. With the rather grim circumstances that were awaiting me, I soon felt comforted by the fact that I was going to be receiving health care that was second to none. Dr. Caitlin McCarthy informed me that I needed to have emergency surgery. She performed the procedure that evening along with MCMC's excellent team of health care professionals, including anesthesiologist Doctor Young and several other medical staff members.

In what was the first surgery that I've had in 16 years, I was extremely impressed with the kind, gentle and overall comfortable experience I had in my two day stay at MCMC. The hospital staff treated me like a king and I feel very, very grateful for the fantastic treatment and support I received from ER nurse Lane and recovery room nurses Debbie, Jennifer, Misty and Lisa.

I just want to sincerely say thanks to all the MCMC staff for the amazing treatment I received. I appreciate it more than you can imagine. I believe Dr. McCarthy saved my life and I want to express my very heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for the care and treatment I received. It's nice knowing that in an unfortunate situation like this, I felt comforted by the fact that I was receiving the most outstanding health care I could get anywhere in the world. Thank you MCMC!

Michael Weber

The Dalles