Looking Back on December 7, 2018

To guess this week’s photo, above, email Mark Gibson at MGibson@thedalleschronicle.com or call 541-296-2141, ext. 107, and leave a message; be sure to spell your name.

By TDC Archive

As of Saturday, January 6, 2018

Last week’s History Mystery, above, was reproduced from a negative in the archives of The Dalles Chronicle. Information on the envelope reads, “Caterpillar Tractor Day, Arlington, April 29, 1952. After 20 years, group returns to visit Old Tusco. In memory of plowing record by 1st diesel tractor in area by Mark Weatherford. From left, Tusco owners, Mrs. Jessie Hartfield, Elwood Hartfield, Agnes Hartfield, Harold Hartfield and Martha Anderson (daughter).” David Childs of The Dalles, formerly of Arlington, said his uncle was Mark Weatherford, who set the record. “They had a magnificent run with this tractor, it ran 40 days, day and night, and set a new plowing record,” he said. “It was the first diesel west of the Mississipi.” Jeff Gutzler of Maupin said the record was an Indurance Plowing Contest, and 6,800 acres were plowed in 46 days. “They ran her (Old Tusco) up into the 1950s,” Gutzler said, which is when the anniversary picture above was taken.

The Dec. 31, 2017 History Mystery photograph, above, was scanned from a 4- by 5-inch black-and-white negative from the archives of The Dalles Chronicle. It is a single frame from a stack of negatives taken from 1951 through 1953. This was from the earliest set of negatives, and information on the envelope reads: “Bridge, The Dalles. Tudor Eng’ing Co. The Dalles, Or. Sept. 20, 1951, 10:30 a.m. (DST). Gary Elkinton of The Dalles wrote, “I believe the photo is showing the original spot and the beginning of construction of The Dalles bridge, east of where the bridge is now. But with coming of The Dalles Dam, the bridge had to be moved downstream to its present location.” Terray Harmon said the same, and noted that the pilings eventually were in place clear across the river when the Corp of Engineers found a conflict with the building The Dalles Dam and the federal government paid to move the bridge to its present location. Mike Kilkenny noted that the picture is looking north from above Highway 30, looking toward where The Dalles Dam is now. He noted that the bridge road would have ended at the Oregon side where the Celilo Inn is today. Gary Conley the picture as the “piers of the bridge we almost had,” and noted the dynamited remains can still be seen today, in the vicinity of The Dalles Dam Visitor Center.

20 years ago – 1998

It’s not very often that a fish biologist gets to engage in shuttle diplomacy, but Jim Newton of The Dalles just completed a peacekeeping mission of sorts to the tropical troublespot of Hawaii. “A biologist on the island of Kauai that works for the Hawaiian Department of Lands and Natural Resources got a copy of the Deschutes Recreation Plan,” he said, “and mentioned the plan to a Hawaiian Land and Natural Resources board member. She thought it looked like a fantastic approach that might work to resolve some of the issues they have.”

Because of a clerical error discovered by the state, half of the $1.3 million urban renewal tax will be refunded to taxpayers.

40 years ago – 1978

Snow and ice must be cleared from sidewalks in The Dalles within two hours of first light in the morning, City Manager Del Cesar reminded residents today.

Residents in The Dalles have until Jan. 30 to nominate candidates for the Jaycee Outstanding Young Man of the Year.

Martin Marietta Aluminum employees at The Dalles plant and the company will give $19,600 to United Way Fund in Wasco County this year and that pushes the current total to $58,538 or $2,163 beyond the goal.

60 years ago – 1958

An east-west road to serve the site of the new Dalles General hospital and a plat for Murray’s Second Addition were proposals submitted to the Wasco County Planning Commission at its regular meeting last night.

City councilmen last night turned down a request for raising all city employes’ wages effective Jan. 1, which would have cost the city an estimated $7,000 to July 1.

80 years ago – 1938

A new era in Columbia river transportation had begun today with the passage of two cargo boats through the newly-completed Bonneville ship lock. The boats were the Shaver Forwarding company’s sternwheeler, The Dalles, and the Inland Navigation company’s new steel tanker, the Inland Chief. Both vessels carried cargo for discharge at The Dalles.

Fog was freezing on the highway between here and Bend, resulting in slippery conditions in some sections today, it was reported by motorists returning from central Oregon.

100 years ago – 1918

Two men were killed at Fallbridge, on the North Bank railroad, at 2 o’clock this morning when an eastbound freight crashed into the caboose of another freight in the Fallbridge yards. One of the dead is said to be Brakeman Roy Fuller. The other dead man is reported as “Conductor Farrow” and “Dr. Farley.” The railroad agent at Fallbridge refused, this afternoon, to even admit there had been a wreck, and The Chronicle has been unable to secure definite information.

The Dalles Garage company unloaded a carload of Oldsmobiles Saturday.

After falling through the window of the Venz Bauer real estate office, O. Bevens of Stevenson, Wash., was arrested late Saturday night on a charge of being drunk and destroying property. He appeared before Police Judge Cates this morning and was fined $20.

