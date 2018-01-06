Looking Back on December 7, 2018

20 years ago – 1998

It’s not very often that a fish biologist gets to engage in shuttle diplomacy, but Jim Newton of The Dalles just completed a peacekeeping mission of sorts to the tropical troublespot of Hawaii. “A biologist on the island of Kauai that works for the Hawaiian Department of Lands and Natural Resources got a copy of the Deschutes Recreation Plan,” he said, “and mentioned the plan to a Hawaiian Land and Natural Resources board member. She thought it looked like a fantastic approach that might work to resolve some of the issues they have.”

Because of a clerical error discovered by the state, half of the $1.3 million urban renewal tax will be refunded to taxpayers.

40 years ago – 1978

Snow and ice must be cleared from sidewalks in The Dalles within two hours of first light in the morning, City Manager Del Cesar reminded residents today.

Residents in The Dalles have until Jan. 30 to nominate candidates for the Jaycee Outstanding Young Man of the Year.

Martin Marietta Aluminum employees at The Dalles plant and the company will give $19,600 to United Way Fund in Wasco County this year and that pushes the current total to $58,538 or $2,163 beyond the goal.

60 years ago – 1958

An east-west road to serve the site of the new Dalles General hospital and a plat for Murray’s Second Addition were proposals submitted to the Wasco County Planning Commission at its regular meeting last night.

City councilmen last night turned down a request for raising all city employes’ wages effective Jan. 1, which would have cost the city an estimated $7,000 to July 1.

80 years ago – 1938

A new era in Columbia river transportation had begun today with the passage of two cargo boats through the newly-completed Bonneville ship lock. The boats were the Shaver Forwarding company’s sternwheeler, The Dalles, and the Inland Navigation company’s new steel tanker, the Inland Chief. Both vessels carried cargo for discharge at The Dalles.

Fog was freezing on the highway between here and Bend, resulting in slippery conditions in some sections today, it was reported by motorists returning from central Oregon.

100 years ago – 1918

Two men were killed at Fallbridge, on the North Bank railroad, at 2 o’clock this morning when an eastbound freight crashed into the caboose of another freight in the Fallbridge yards. One of the dead is said to be Brakeman Roy Fuller. The other dead man is reported as “Conductor Farrow” and “Dr. Farley.” The railroad agent at Fallbridge refused, this afternoon, to even admit there had been a wreck, and The Chronicle has been unable to secure definite information.

The Dalles Garage company unloaded a carload of Oldsmobiles Saturday.

After falling through the window of the Venz Bauer real estate office, O. Bevens of Stevenson, Wash., was arrested late Saturday night on a charge of being drunk and destroying property. He appeared before Police Judge Cates this morning and was fined $20.