New regs available

SALEM—The new 2018 Oregon Sport Fishing and Big Game Hunting regulations are now available at outdoor stores and ODFW offices, as well as online.

Licenses and tags for 2018 went on sale Dec. 1.

Youth age 12-17 can fish (including Columbia River Endorsement), hunt, crab and clam all year for $10 with the Youth License add all major hunting and fishing tags and validations, which including deer, elk, turkey, bear, cougar, with a combined tag or Sports Pac ($55).

To purchase a license, tag or other document you need the hunter or angler’s full name and date of birth (day, month, year). If the person has had an ODFW license before, you will need their ODFW hunter/angler ID number, which is found at the top of the license and stays the same every year.

If you are purchasing for someone who has never had a license, you will need to provide their social security number in compliance with Federal and State Laws.

New for 2018

Big Game Hunting: New in the 2018 regulations, significant changes are in yellow-highlighted text, not red text, consistent with fishing regulations. The only major regulatory changes for hunters are the extension of the age limit for the Mentored Youth Hunt Program to include 14- and 15-year-olds and a removal of the cap on non-resident fall bear tags.

Hunters will notice some changes in the regulations as staff have been working to make the document easier to follow and understand. New this year, each species follows the same standard format and organization; there are more maps and tables and less text; and all regulations for youth, veterans and landowners are in one place on new pages.

The changes are part of a multi-year effort to simplify Oregon’s big game hunting regulations.

“Hunting regulations are very important for the conservation of species and safe/ethical hunting practices, and we want to make it as easy as possible for hunters to understand them,” said Nick Myatt, ODFW Grande Ronde Watershed Manager. “We are in the process of revisiting our regulations to simplify overly-complicated rules and eliminate unnecessary ones. Hunters will see additional changes in the coming years.”

Fishing: New in the 2018 regulations, five rods or lines are allowed when ice-fishing for anglers with a two-rod validation.

Other changes are noted in yellow-highlighted text throughout the regulations. (Note that two rods are only allowed when fishing in lakes, ponds and reservoirs, though the two-rod validation may be extended to some rivers and streams in 2018 if conditions allow.)

Reorganized

Fishing regulations have also been reorganized for clarity. New this year, rule exceptions are consistently organized and listed from the mouth to the headwaters, with each reach break identified, so anglers can better understand the regulations for each section of the river they are fishing.

Free fishing days for 2018: Under statute set by the Oregon State Legislature, ODFW can offer eight days of free fishing each year. The 2018 days are scheduled for Feb. 17-18 (Presidents’ Day weekend), June 2-3, Sept. 1-2 (Sat.-Sun. of Labor Day weekend) and Nov. 23-24 (the two days after Thanksgiving.)

While ODFW had originally planned to offer free fishing Dec. 31, 2017-Jan. 1, 2018, the Department cancelled those dates to stay within the eight-day limit for 2018 and to offer free fishing during months when fishing conditions are better.

Fee increases

Fees for some hunting and fishing documents will increase for 2018, as approved by the Oregon State Legislature when it passed ODFW’s 2015-17 budget.

Typically ODFW raises fees once every six years, but during this six-year cycle, fee increases are staggered with a more modest fee increase every two years.

For 2018, a hunting license will increase by $1.50 to $33.50, an annual fishing license will increase by $3 to $41 and a combination license will increase by $4 to $69.

The cost of juvenile licenses will stay the same as part of efforts to make hunting and fishing affordable for young people and their families.

Additional information is available at www.eregulations.com and www. MyODFW.com.