Build stronger relationships with your customers

“We don’t want to just meet your expectation … we want to exceed your expectation” is a slogan often used but what does it really mean. What are the consumer’s expectations and how can they be satisfied? Why would someone choose my business rather than someplace else? A good guess would be a better price. But for many people, the answer is the desire for good customer service. And for many of us consumers, we want to develop a rapport or bond with the special place that we choose to patronize.

Now comes the question of how can I, as a business owner, develop and nurture a customer

relationship that my clientele needs from my business. This is the time when you and your staff develop a relationship with your customer to fully understand their wants and needs. The start to building the solid foundation of good customer service is teaching your staff not only what to sell (product information) but

how to sell (development of customer rapport and needs).

The first step towards building a great relationship is teaching product information so staff can assist your customer in making an informed decision. Every employee should be well versed in all aspects, including products and services, offered by your company. For example, if a customer asks how an entree is prepared the wait staff should know the information verbatim. When a consumer enters a business establishment, he should assume correctly that every employee has professional expertise about the product they are promoting. That is the only way the customer’s wants and needs are met.

The next, but equally important, aspect is how to sell. Only when you understand your customer needs will you be able satisfy your customers wants. When I was a business person, I always incorporated role playing as part of training tool. During role-playing training, staff would “qualify” the customer to skillfully analysis customer’s needs. A role-playing exercise can become a key element to teaching customer service. The role-playing exercise is excellent practice for every type of business entity

Now you taught your staff what to sell and how to sell. The last key element is to exceed expectations by going the extra mile to make your business stand above and beyond another similar business. These are the things your customer will cherish about your business. There are many things to do to show appreciation but some of the basic things may be:

• Greet your customers by name whenever possible

• Add birthdays, anniversaries, customer accomplishment to your customer data base. Schedule time to acknowledge your customer via email

• Send or save a copy of any newspaper articles where your customer is the feature … I would actually laminate a copy of the article for my customers

• Have special small items to give to children such as stickers or a coloring page

• Show genuine interest in family members as well as their pets

• Develop product information and courtesy expectations fully … remember it’s not the steak that sells, it’s the sizzle

Exceeding a customer’s expectation is an ongoing but invaluable process for your business. Developing a best practice for your customer service will cost you little to no money but the benefit is priceless.



Rose Mays is a program specialist at the Small Business Development Center at the Columbia Gorge Community College. She can be reached at (541) 506-6120.