November Building Permits

Hood River County Commercial Structural

Hood River School District, 3685 Belmont Drive, Hood River -- New batting cage at Westside Elementary.

Port of Cascade Locks, 170 NE Herman Creek Lane, Cascade Locks – Fire alarm in flex building no. 2.

Cardinal IG Company, 3125 Neal Creek Mill Road, Hood River – Horn strobe systems for addition.

Meadows North, LLC, 10755 Copper Spur Road, Mt. Hood Parkdale – Sign replacement

Laura Makepeace, 1125 Tucker Road, Hood River – Remodel.

Residential Structural

JRH Properties, 4175 Stonegate Drive, Hood River – New single family dwelling.

Erick Olanie and Teresa Volpone, 2155 Maggie Lane, Hood River – Addition

Gregory Melby and Kristen Christianson, 4334 Royal Anne Drive, Hood River – Carport.

Donald and Virginia Bland, 310 Frankton Road, Hood River –New townhouses.

Guy Stokely Jr. and Lauren Stokely, 4051 Sherrard Road, Hood River – Ground pole mounted solar array.

Michael Hall and Susan Sloan, 4200 Leap Ford Drive, Hood River – New shop building.

Richard and Sharon Marsh, 4640 Culbertson Drive, Mt. Hood Parkdale – New pole barn/garage.

Christer and Gail Eriksson, 3620 Westcliff Drive, Hood River – Addition.

John and Sherry Bryant, 4475 Central Vale Drive, Hood River – Addition.

City of Hood River Commercial Structural

Key Development and Asset Management, 403 Portway Ave. Hood River – Third floor offices tenant improvements for both buildings – build out for multi-tenant industrial office on third floors of two approximately 15,000 square feet each. Three story buildings have mixed uses on second floor and factory use on the ground floor.

Burk Properties, LLC, 200 N. Wasco Court, Hood River – Tenant improvements to existing building, including interior updates and two new offices.

Mountain Valley Federal Credit Union, 1004 Pacific Avenue, Hood River – Interior remodel of existing building.

Key Development and Asset Management, 403 Portway Avenue, Hood River – Complete wet sprinkler system.

Key Development and Asset Management, 403 Portway Avenue—Complete wet and dry sprinkler system in building one and walkways.

JR Zukin Corp. DBA Meadow Property and Investment, 1503 12th Street, Hood River – Replacing windows and garage door.

Residential Structural

Hillary Brooke Nicholls, 1819 B Street, Hood River – Kitchen remodel with demolition of interior wall and partial demolition of garage wall.

Gorge Precision Building, LLC, 1301 Lincoln Street, Hood River – New two-family duplex.

Igor and Samantha Westra, 215 E. Eugene Street, Hood River – Replacement of single family dwelling with new triplex.

Hood River Residential, 705 Oak Street, Hood River – Construction of new, three-story, two-family dwelling w/attached garages.

James and Alice Kimball and Glenn Nelson, 1806 Prospect, Hood River – Converting garage to two bedrooms and widening driveway six feet.

Bill Ray Sanders III and Christin Marie Sanders, 1011 May, Hood River –Turning loft above garage into living space.

Matthew and Sarah J Roth, 810 Eugene Street, Hood River – Solar permit.

Wasco County Commercial Structural

Columbia View Orchards, LLC, 8467 Highway 30W, Mosier – Addition to existing building for winery.

Martin and Martin, Inc., 2114 W. Sixth, The Dalles – Installing new double faced pole sign.

PGE Biglow Canyon Wind, 96900 Herin Way, Wasco – Storage building

Sherman County Courthouse, 500 Court Street, Moro – Attach new cupola onto existing structure.

State of Oregon, 700 Veterans Drive, The Dalles – Relocate fire sprinklers in remodeled areas of veterans’ home.

Jack E. Stevens, 58296 Highway 197, Tygh Valley – Erecting 100-foot tall cell tower with foundation and equipment pad.

Pullen Holdings, LLC, 1320 W. 2nd Street, The Dalles – Storage shed.

Sherman County Courthouse, 500 Court Street, Moro – Installing roof mount for solar system.

Young Life, 1 Muddy Road, Antelope – Installing fire sprinkler for dormitory.

Wasco County, 94322 South Street, Antelope – Snow plow shed.

Pamila Rutheford, 65096 Boyd Loop Road, Dufur – Erecting 120-foot cell tower with foundation for U.S. Cellular.

Residential Structural

Ted and Lois Fry, 79200 Springer Mill Road, Dufur – Garage/shop addition to single-family dwelling.

Lone Pine Land and Cattle Company, 168 Blue Heron Court, The Dalles, New single-family dwelling.

Lone Pine Land and Cattle Compay, 162 Blue Heron Court, The Dalles – New single-family dwelling.

Jack and Carol Stafford, 630 NW Fourth, Dufur, Single-family dwelling.

Tom and Dana Campbell, 3408 Columbia View Drive, The Dalles – Convert garage into apartment.

Robert and Peggy Wolfe, 2504 E. 16th, The Dalles, Eight-bay new garage.

Donald Dickinson, 5705 Highway 30 W, The Dalles – Addition to single-family dwelling.

Donald Dickinson, 5750 Highway 30 W, The Dalles –Detached garage.

Matt Rowlen, 2530 E. 18th Street, The Dalles – New single-family dwelling.

Matt Rowlen, 2530 E. 18th Street, The Dalles – Detached garage.

Matt Rowlen, 2534 E. 18th Street, The Dalles – New single-family dwelling.

Matt Rowlen, 2534 E. 18th Street, The Dalles – Detached garage.

Jose Madrigal et al, 767 Floral Court, The Dalles – Garage.

Eli Caudill, 1335 Childers Road, Arlington – Finish roof construction.

Kristy Hall, 916 E. 16th Place, The Dalles – Finishing basement.

Edwin and Christine Coburn, 814967 Badger Creed Road, Tygh Valley – Detached accessory structure/shed.

Annette Byers, 2640 E. 17th, The Dalles – New single-family dwelling.

John Davis, 220 E. 12th A, The Dalles – Interior remodel and deck repair.

Misty Ingram, 844 Cascade Street, The Dalles, New single-family dwelling.