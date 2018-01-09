Crosstalk: Should Sessions target pot sales?

There is no way that Americans should support a restart on the war on drugs that lands even more people in prison when we already have the highest incarceration rate in the world.

It is too late for U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to go after marijuana sales and use in the 29 states that have legalized the drug.

The entire situation has been backwards for years — states chose to allow sales of cannabis even though pot is federally classified with heroin and LSD to be one of the most dangerous drugs. The federal government took no action as a growing number of states were given the green light by voters to allow sales of medical and/or recreational marijuana — so it is too late to go after states now.

Sessions’ decision last week to rescind an Obama-era policy on federal marijuana enforcement rightfully sparked an outcry from Republicans and Democrats. His new direction lets federal prosecutors in each state decide how aggressively they want to enforce federal law.

In reality, all Sessions did was shift policy to say that federal drugs laws should be enforced, but local U.S. attorneys can use their discretion.

Critics of Sessions’ decision contend the federal government should stay out of states’ marijuana choices. They cite the Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which says states have all powers that are not specifically delegated to the federal government or denied it.

It’s all well and good to hide behind the constitution now, but Congress should have acted on this issue when the first states legalized pot for medical use.

States cannot legally violate federal law with their choices, so this ridiculous situation was only one change of administration away from chaos.

If America is going to give its citizens yet another way to avoid dealing with reality, then Congress ought to decree that each state can make its own choice about legalization of marijuana.

The federal government should step out of the picture on this issue.

Maybe Sessions was forcing the issue with his announcement, which would be genius, but more likely he is doubling down on enforcement since he has always been a hardliner on drugs.

The problem with increased enforcement is that we have 2.6 million people now in prison and our recidivism rate tops 76 percent. What we are doing in this country with mass incarceration is an epic fail so it makes no sense to up the ante and throw even more people behind bars for drug crimes.

We need to revamp the entire criminal justice system to focus on restorative justice. America needs to live up to our values as a society and actually give people the second chances that we like to spout off about.

And then we need to get some common sense in play about how we make laws in this country.

Back to the constitution...

Our founders gave the federal government only 27 specific powers, including the power to coin money, regulate commerce, declare war, raise and maintain the armed forces and establish a post office.

Other implied powers were also granted if they were necessary to carry out the execution of the above duties.

Federal law has always trumped state law. This situation involving pot is like a green rebellion that was indulged by Obama, probably part of his agenda to wreak havoc in his quest to “transform” America.

We are doing everything backward and this cannot become a pattern without creating true anarchy.

Either we limit the reach of the federal government as the founders intended or states respect their boundaries and we follow mechanisms in the constitution to change laws.

It would be nice to have the world make sense again, wouldn’t it?

— RaeLynn Ricarte