Free throws hurt in Dufur loss

Tanner Masterson dropped 12 points, and the duo of Curtis Crawford and Anthony Thomas had eight points, but Horizon Christian rallied from a 16-9 first-quarter deficit with a 42-31 run in the last three quarters to produce a 51-47 win Saturday in Hood River.

Abraham Kilby and Derek Frakes scored seven points apiece, and Daniel Radcliffe tallied four points for the Rangers, who totaled 19 field goals, four 3-pointers, and shot 13 of 31 from the free throw line.

“I thought our effort was very good and our defense was good enough to win, however, you cannot beat a good team on the road when you shoot as poorly as we did from the free throw line,” Dufur head coach Ron Townsend said. “We will continue to work on all phases of the game as we strive to improve.”

With the scoring prowess of Derek Johnston’s 23 points, No. 13-ranked Horizon Christian (7-4 overall, 1-1 league) managed 20 field goals, four 3-pointers, and 15 of 24 from the line.

Dufur (3-7, 0-1) looks to rebound at 6:30 p.m. tonight versus Ione (2-8, 0-0).