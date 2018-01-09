Huskies handle Mitchell-Spray

The Sherman girls’ basketball team got the early 19-7 jump in the first quarter, and went on a 31-16 run over the final three quarters, 13-6 in the fourth period, to pick up a 50-23 Big Sky Conference triumph over Mitchell-Spray Saturday in Moro.

Eight different Husky players made field goals in the game, with Bri McKinney and Jaelyn Justesen racking up 11 points apiece to lead the charge, as Sherman knocked down 23 field goals, one 3-pointer, and hit on 3 of 8 free throws.

Kierstin Casper had six points, five rebounds, seven assists and eight steals. Sammie Lepinski scored six points, and added three rebounds and four steals, and Lexi Grenvik also tacked on six points, two rebounds and two steals.

Justesen pulled down nine rebounds, three assists and three steals; and McKinney tallied four assists and four steals.

“These girls played a complete game, with balanced scoring,” Sherman head coach Steve Bird said.

Mitchell-Spray (4-5 overall, 0-2 league) finished with 10 field goals, two 3-pointers and went 1 for 2 from the line, and was led by an 11-point effort from Melody Holmes, and Noha El Gana had 10, and Taylor Gillette scored two points.

Sherman (3-6, 1-0) travels to Maupin for a league game at 5 p.m. tonight in a contest versus No. 11 South Wasco County.