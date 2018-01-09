Letter to the Editor: Good Samaritan

To the editor:

I was expecting UPS delivery of several packages from Amazon on Jan. 3.

Both of their websites indicated the packages had been delivered to my front door. A review of my security camera showed no one had been to the house the entire day. I assumed the delivery was made to the wrong address and dreaded the red-tape involved in finding my stuff.



The next day, before I contacted the companies, my camera recorded a Good Samaritan who delivered the missing packages to my front door. My sincere thanks to this Good Samaritan for taking time out of their busy day to deliver the packages. Security cameras are great for catching acts of kindness, not just crime.



Lisa Commander

The Dalles