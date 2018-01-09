Letter to the Editor: SWC dropped by Condon, 69-44

The South Wasco County Redsides allowed 28 field goals, 10 3-pointers, in a 69-44 loss Saturday in a Big Sky Conference matchup against Condon-Wheeler in Fossil.

Bryce Harrison hit five of his team-leading six 3-pointers in the first half, and Hunter Winslow added 10 second-quarter points to help the Knights to a 44-19 halftime lead.

Down 60-28 entering the fourth period, SWC finished action on a 16-9 run, as Garrett Olson scored 10 points and Kal Bailey added five.

SWC (2-9 overall, 0-1 league) had 15 field goals, two 3-pointers, and went 8 of 22 from the line.

Olson led all scorers with 31 points, Tanner Davis hit for seven (all in the third quarter) and Bailey chipped in five points.

Harrison tallied 24 points, Winslow and Trey Homer added 10 points each, and Cooper Johnson garnered nine points to lead the Knights (8-4, 2-0).