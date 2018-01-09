No. 11 SWC too much for Condon

No. 11-ranked South Wasco County held Condon-Wheeler to nine field goals, forced 33 turnovers, scored 27 second-chance points and used 18 fast break points in their 69-25 win Saturday in a girls’ basketball tilt played in Fossil.

“Overall, it was a solid team effort,” SWC head coach Lynn Cowdrey said. “We were able to play a lot of different lineups and it was great to see them play so well together.”

The Redsides (8-3 overall, 1-0 league) had a 26-11 halftime lead, and added spurts of 26-7 and 17-7 in the final two quarters to open the floodgates.

Allie Noland scored 14 points, pulled down 15 rebounds, grabbed seven steals and dished off six assists to lead the Redsides, who had 31 field goals, two 3-pointers, and shot 9 of 18 from the line.

Abby Birman notched 13 points and four steals, Jade McCoy was good for 10 points and five boards, and Destiny Mora-Lopez put up seven points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.

SWC hosts Sherman at 5 p.m. tonight, and then makes a trip to Mitchell at 6 p.m. Friday night.