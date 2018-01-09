No. 2 Sherman overwhelms Mitchell-Spray, 87-19

The No. 2-ranked Sherman Huskies scored a season-high 87 points and rode a 41-5 first-quarter lead all the way to an 87-19 rout of Mitchell-Spray in boys’ hoops play from Moro.

All told, the Huskies (9-1 overall, 1-0 league) rattled off 38 field goals, two 3-pointers, and converted 9 of 10 free throws, with six players hitting double figures for the game.

Jacob Justesen scored 18 points, Keenan Coles added 15, Tyler Jones went off for 14 points, six in the fourth quarter, and Treve Martin ended up with an 11-point effort.

Luke Martin and Makoa Whitaker each had 10 points, and the trio of Wade Fields, Reese Blake and Owen Christiansen combined for nine points, four from Fields.

Mitchell-Spray (2-7, 0-2) totaled eight field goals, one 3-pointer, and shot 2 of 3 from the line, with Bob Nicol leading the way with eight points, all in the second half.

Sherman has a road date at 6:30 p.m. tonight, and follows up at home versus No. 15 Condon-Wheeler (8-4, 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.