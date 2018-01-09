For the Record for January 9, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday January 9, 2018

Accidents

Oregon State Police

January 5, 8:18 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 southbound, milepost 24. Driver of vehicle one lost control while attempting to stop colliding with vehicle two. The driver of vehicle one was cited for careless driving. A report was taken.

January 5, 8:46 a.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Highway 97 northbound, milepost 68. Driver of vehicle one collided with vehicle two due to icy conditions. A third vehicle parked on the side of the road was also struck. The driver of the third vehicle was putting chains on when the vehicle was struck and was knocked to the ground causing a minor injury. The driver and passenger from vehicle two were transported to a hospital in Madras. The driver of vehicle one was cited for driving too fast for road conditions. A report was taken.

January 5, 9:03 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 142. Driver of vehicle one was traveling in the fast lane when it lost control due to black ice. The vehicle exited the right shoulder and rolled. Driver and passenger were given a ride back to Arlington by a Gilliam County deputy. The crash was logged.

January 5, 9:27 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 142. Driver was traveling the speed limit when they hit black ice causing the vehicle to exit off the right shoulder and roll several times. The crash was logged.

January 5, 10:50 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 northbound, milepost 52. Driver stated he lost control of his commercial vehicle due to the road conditions. The crash caused a small fuel leak in the vehicle, causing the highway to be shutdown for several hours. A report was taken.

January 6, 8:38 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 southbound, milepost 42. Driver was negotiating a curve when they lost control of the vehicle due to the road conditions. Vehicle went off the road and destroyed several feet of fence. Trooper assisted with the exchange of information between the property owner and the driver.

January 6, 2:43 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 northbound, milepost 32. Driver was southbound when he began to drift off the road. While correcting the vehicle to get back on the road the driver lost control on the shoulder. The crash was logged.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

January 6, 8:10 p.m. – Crew responded to the 900 block of East 8th Street on a report of a burn complaint. Caller reported his neighbor was burning something that was causing a foul odor. A small unattended burn was located at a residence. The pile was a smoldering pile of rubbish. Contact was made with the occupant and was counseled on the burning regulations. The occupant extinguished the fire without incident.

January 7, 5:37 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1000 block of Pomona Street on a smoke investigation. The caller reported her neighbor was using a barbeque and the smoke from the grill was coming into her apartment and she was concerned regarding the air quality in the apartment. No problem was found.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Friday, six on Saturday, seven on Sunday, and five on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Ernie Robert Willis, 54, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning during a traffic stop in the 500 block of East 3rd Street on a warrant for parole violation.

Brandon David Johnson, 30, no listed address, was arrested Friday morning in the 400 block of East 7th Street on a warrant for probation violation.

Police responded to the 700 block of Richland Court Friday afternoon on a report of a domestic dispute. Caller reported a father and juvenile son were involved in a physical altercation. The juvenile was arrested and lodged at the juvenile detention facility. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after an employee reported a suspect fled the station without paying for gas.

Police responded to the 200 block of West 3rd Street Friday evening after an employee reported a suspect who had been previously trespassed from the property was back. The male suspect was located and cited and released for second-degree criminal trespass. A report was taken.

A criminal mischief report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 2700 block of West 7th Street after a caller reported someone damaged the siding near her apartment window.

A hit and run report was taken Saturday evening from the 3900 block of West 6th Street.

Jerry Martin Smith, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening in the 400 block of East 12th Street and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass.

Robert J. Krueger, 37, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop on West 8th and Chenowith Loop streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Police responded to the 3200 block of West 7th Street Sunday afternoon after a caller reported that a neighbor’s dog continues to come onto his property and harass his rooster. A report was taken and the incident will be forwarded to animal control.

A theft report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 200 block of West 12th Street after a victim reported one of his license plates was stolen.

Police responded to the 700 block of Richland Court Sunday afternoon after a caller reported his father and brother were involved in a physical dispute and the father was injured. The juvenile subject was placed under arrested. He was lodged at the juvenile detention facility. A report was taken.

Jeana Marie Green, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 3000 block of Old Dufur Road on a warrant for post-prison violations.

Melissa Lynn Baker, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 1700 block of East 19th Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct; she was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Police responded to the 300 block of West 6th Street Sunday evening on a report of a juvenile male assaulting his mother. The juvenile was located and cited and released for two counts of harassment. He left the home to stay elsewhere for the evening. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Monday morning at the police station after a victim came in to report a theft occurred in the 300 block of Court Street.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 1300 block of West 6th Street after an employee reported some merchandise was stolen within the last two weeks.

Police responded to the 900 block of Chenowith Loop Road Monday afternoon after a caller reported her son was put on a school bus and picked up by someone she does not know. Neighbors located the boy at the end of their driveway. It was determined the child was dropped off at his driveway where he was found by neighbors. No problem or crime occurred. An informational report was taken.

Yvette Marie Black, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 2400 block of West 10th Street on a warrant for post-prison violations.

Roger Jay Ducheman, 40, Rufus, was arrested Monday evening in the 800 block of Cherry Heights Road on a warrant for post-prison violations.

Wasco County

Christopher James Stoholer, 22, Lyle, Wash., was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop in Dufur on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear.

Tanner Ray Phetteplace, 24, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop on East 3rd and Court streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person.

Deputy responded to Maupin Sunday morning after staff reported that a resident stated another resident assaulted them. The incident was logged.

Deputy responded to Sevenmile Hill Road Monday afternoon after a caller reported she was lost in a field and couldn’t find her way home due to the fog. Caller eventually found her way to the 2200 block of Mountain View Drive where she was found by the deputy and taken home.

Oregon State Police

Jonathan Reid Campen, 38, Midway, Georgia, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 77 and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and providing false information to a police officer. Jeremy Robert Campen, 38, Midway, Georgia, was also arrested and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; he was also arrested on an out of state warrant.

Gilliam County

Colin Drew Dittmer, 18, La Grande, was arrested Monday afternoon in Arlington and is accused of providing false information to a police officer and probation violation.

Regional Jail

Lawrence Fred Black, 40, The Dalles, was jailed Friday for reckless driving and attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle.

Timothy Morris Rose, 57, Cook, Wash., was jailed Sunday on a court commitment for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.

Erik Wayne Hultberg, 29, Redmond, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Randy Lee Saenz, 31, Longview, Wash., was jailed Monday on a court commitment for depositing burning material in a forest or highway.