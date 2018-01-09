Sibling shooting on Jan. 8

Wasco County Sheriff deputies sped to a home in the 2400 block of Badger View Drive shortly before noon on Monday after a gunshot injury was reported to the emergency dispatch center.

Deputies, assisted by troopers from the Oregon State Police, arrived to find a 51-year-old female in the living room with a gunshot wound to her left leg.

Her brother, 49, who resided in the home, reported that he had unintentionally shot his sibling due to a medical issue.

Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Scott Williams said Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue transported the man and woman to Mid-Columbia Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening conditions.

“We don’t have a lot of details to share about the incident right now because the investigation is still underway,” Williams said Tuesday morning.

He declined to provide further information about the medical issue that had affected the brother. The names of the siblings have not been publicly released.

“We are waiting on notification of family members before we release names,” said Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley.

Williams asks anyone with information about the case to call the sheriff’s office at 541-296-5454. All other inquiries can be directed to Nisley at 541-506-2680.