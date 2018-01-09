Tigers claw out road win over the Hawks

In close games, it’s the little things that are magnified.

Saturday, The Dalles girl’s basketball team allowed freshman point guard Camryn Collman to speed past defenders for 27 points, and the Riverhawks shot 2 of 19 from the free throw line, in a 53-43 loss to 4A La Grande at Kurtz Gym.

“We know we are a young team, so I guess it is time for us to work on fundamentals and stuff, although we should be past that point,” TD senior post Jodi Thomasian said. “I think, right now, we should have more pressure on defense and less stupid fouls. We all need to go harder and faster on offense and limit our turnovers. We got to find a way to score more.”

Kilee Hoylman hit two 3-pointers, Paulina Finn and Thomasian tacked on four points each, and Jenna Miller scored a basket to give the Riverhawks a 16-10 cushion through one quarter of play. Things appeared to be headed in the right direction.

Collman and Delaney Lester had other plans, however, as the duo combined for 23 points, and Jacie Howton reeled off eight to spearhead runs of 12-7 and 22-15 in the second and third quarters to regain control at 44-37 with one quarter left to play.

La Grande did not hit field goals, but sank 9 of 13 free throws in the second half, 7 of 10 in the fourth period in a 9-6 output to seal the win.

While the 4A Tigers (6-6 overall) were a proficient 70 percent from the line in the final period, the Riverhawks finished 2 for 14 in the second half, 0 of 6 in the fourth quarter, with Thomasian hitting for four points and LeBreton adding a basket.

Thomasian scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the second half, LeBreton chipped in 13 (seven in the third quarter) Finn added seven (none in the second half) and Hoylman notched six points to lead the Hawks, who hit on 20 field goals, three 3-pointers.

“They know they are working toward trying to get better, so I got to give them credit there,” TD head coach Brian Stevens said. “They work hard and are always trying to improve at practice, but we will continue to keep working on their mental toughness and basketball IQ.”

Overall, the Lady Tigers rattled off 15 field goals, eight 3 -pointers, and shot 15 of 21 from the free throw line.

Collman had two layups, four 3-pointers and went 11 of 13 from the line for her game-high 27 points, Lester added 12 of her 14 points in the second half, and Howton notched eight points.

The Dalles (4-7) hosts 4A Crook County (4-9) at 7 p.m.