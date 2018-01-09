Tough shooting night hurts Dufur in loss to Horizon

Horizon Christian and Dufur combined for seven first-half field goals and 23 points, but the Lady Hawks finished the second half with a 31-28 output to secure a 42-38 victory Saturday in a Big Sky Conference girls’ basketball matchup played in Hood River.

Horizon (5-6 overall, 2-0 league) created some distance in the third period with a 17-11 spurt to inch ahead, 28-23.

Alexis Ruiz posted 20 points, Kaitlin Wenz finished with 13 and Marena Decker had nine points for Horizon Christian, who notched 12 field goals, five 3-pointers, and went 13 of 21 from the line.

For the No. 22-ranked Lady Rangers (4-6, 0-1), Raymona Meanus tallied 13 points, Kayla Bailey chipped in eight, Chloe Beeson ended up with six, and both Mikayla Kelly and White scored five points.

Dufur hosts Ione (1-9, 0-0) in a league matchup starting at 5 p.m. tonight.