Dufur throttles Ione, 57-32

Mired in a three-game losing streak, the Dufur Rangers rebounded with aggression in their Big Sky Conference home matchup against Ione.

Tanner Masterson and Derek Frakes racked up 14 points each and the Rangers added the knockout blow with a 34-15 second-half flurry to cruise past the Cardinals, 57-32, Tuesday in Dufur.

“We played much more aggressive the second half and were rewarded with some easier baskets,” Dufur head coach Ron Townsend said. “We also executed our defensive plan much more efficiently in the third quarter.”

Dufur inched ahead 9-7 after one quarter, and had a 14-10 second-quarter run to lead 23-17 at the half.

The Rangers (4-7 overall, 1-1 league) finished the contest with outputs of 18-8 and 16-7.

All told, Dufur made 19 field goals, four 3-pointers, and went 15 of 25 from the line, as Daniel Radcliffe added six points and Abraham Kilby and Curtis Crawford chipped in four points apiece.

Ione (2-9, 0-1) had 14 field goals, two 3-pointers, and made 2 of 5 free throws, with Wyatt McNary scoring a team-leading 15 points.

Up next, Dufur hosts Arlington (5-6, 1-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.